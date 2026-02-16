THE RISE OF NOSTALGIA CULTURE AMONG GEN Z

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When growing up as a child born between the late 90s and early 2010s, there were a lot of different things that you were either too young to do or did that are no longer common today. Very popular trends were happening when you were a child that you may have vague memories of. Within Gen Z, we have all had the feeling of wanting to bring back these trends to experience them fully. This includes fashion choices, aesthetics, music, and more. So why exactly does nostalgia hit more once you become an adult?

The answer to that would be to see the current trends in the world and think to yourself, “When I was their age, we had this and that.” Our generation’s childhood felt more childlike. We had our own kind of music rather than listening to what adults listened to. It was before social media took over. We were also able to be ourselves without worrying about what the internet may think. Nowadays, TikTok, Instagram, and more have been reviving songs, shows, and trends from that time, allowing older Gen Z to reminisce about their lives back then.

It is often the case that when we get older, we miss our childhood. Sometimes, having that feeling of nostalgia can help us build our identity or reconnect with our past selves. School, social media, and world events can all be unpredictable. The human brain naturally seeks out things that feel safe and comfortable. Old shows and music remind Gen Z of a time of comfort. For example, shows like SpongeBob, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Proud Family, and more are prime examples of how Gen Z uses nostalgia for comfort. We go back and watch these shows because they are familiar and help us reconnect with our youth.

All in all, there is a rise in nostalgia culture among Gen Z because of the emotional connection to our past and how familiar these shows and trends are.