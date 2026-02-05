THE REALITY OF BEING A STUDENT LEADER AT AN HBCU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a student leader is a significant responsibility, but have you ever thought about what it’s like to be a college student leader, let alone an HBCU student leader? Having a leadership title at an HBCU seems like sunshine and rainbows when all people see are event hostings and campus recognition. However, the reality is very different, and it’s much deeper. At an HBCU, student leadership is not just about managing an organization but also about upholding a legacy and the history behind it. HBCUs were created to give Black people a space to feel comfortable in their own skin while learning at the same time. In return, student leaders carry a sense of unspoken responsibility for all that came before us and gave so much to these Black institutions. This responsibility can be inspiring but also very heavy, and these young Black leaders are expected to handle emotional baggage and academics.

Our young Black student leaders are expected to maintain excellence and class while having to juggle their personal lives, serve communities, and academics, all while not being able to express their vulnerability. When becoming a student leader, you also sign up to advocate for other students. A student leader may be called upon for things such as student needs, campus concerns, and bridging the gap between students and administration. Sometimes, this can put student leaders in very difficult and uncomfortable situations. This type of speaking up takes confidence and courage, especially when these difficult conversations need to be had.

Student leaders often have to work with limited resources, and one way to support them is by working with different brands and companies. HBCU students do not have to work with white-owned brands, but when they do, it takes more creativity, critical thinking, and persistence. Not only that, but planning events as well takes time and initiative, which requires fundraising, partnerships, and long hours of unpaid work. And despite all of this and all these challenges, these Black student leaders still apply themselves and show up.

Overall, student leaders, whether they attend an HBCU or a PWI, put in a lot of hours. They put in a lot of time that goes unnoticed, and what they do makes a big impact on the whole school. Overall, no matter the type of organization or color of their skin. But Black student leaders are meaningful and rooted in power and legacy, shaped by a determination to lead not just for themselves but for the whole campus as a collective.