THE MAGIC OF MOTION: A TIMELINE OF ANIMATION’S EVOLUTION

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Whether it’s anime, stop motion, or 3D animation, animation is truly a work of visual storytelling. Since 1906, animation has evolved drastically. Starting with tedious hand-drawn patterns to being able to create digital segments within weeks. The definition of animation is the stimulation of movement created by a series of pictures (Studiobinder). It works using optical illusion. Since the human eye is only able to process 10 to 12 separate images per second, the illusion of continuity is created by showcasing a series of images in a short time frame. Over time, animation has evolved alongside the development of more advanced technology. Advancing from black-and-white, hand-drawn images to colorful 2D cartoons and even hyper-realistic 3D. Animation is not just a form of art to be used for entertainment. It can be used for education and advertising. The evolution of animation reflects the creativity of the artists that use it and how it betters the world through storytelling.

Early Animation:

Photography and film in the late 19th and early 20th centuries improved the field of animation by providing new tools and techniques. Two of the most significant animation techniques from this time were stop-motion and cel animation. Stop-motion animation involves creating a series of still images, with very few changes between each one, and then playing them back in sequence. The movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Tim Burton is a perfect example of stop-motion animation. Stop-motion animation is still being used today in commercials, music videos, and short films where the visual effect can stand out. Cel animation, also known as traditional animation, includes the hand drawing of each frame on transparent paper and photographing each frame in succession to create the effect of motion. Cel animation dominated the early 20th century and was popularized by Walt Disney Studios. Movies such as Aladdin, The Lion King, and earlier cartoons are a prime example.

Golden Age of Animation:

The golden age of animation began between the 1930s and 1960s. This period was named the golden age because of the rise of sound, color, and multiplane cameras being used in animation. Walt Disney can be credited with starting this era with the creation of the short animation, Steamboat Willie. This was the first time that sound was incorporated with animation, giving a more immersive experience to the audience. In 1937, Disney released Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This film paved the way for the future of animation by being the first full-length, hand-drawn movie. Following this movie, plenty more popular animations were released such as Pinocchio, Dumbo, and Bambi. Disney was not the only company to take advantage of this period. Warner Bros with “Looney Tunes,” Fleischer Studios with famous characters “Betty Bop and Popeye the Sailor,” and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer with “Tom and Jerry.” By the late 60s, this style of animation began to fade out of popularity.

Modern Animation:

According to PowToon, “As the golden age ended, we began to see many techniques and trends emerge that made up what we know as modern animation.” This was due to the rapid purchases of televisions. As time passed, computers gave animation makers a different way to create, further changing the industry. As more people began to enjoy watching cartoons at home, studios began to change by creating animated cartoons for TV. By the mid-1980s, cartoons could be found everywhere. With technological advances, animation was able to include more details and allow longer films to be made. From 1980 to now, many animated films have been made by using computer-generated images (CGI). CGI involves the design of 3D models of characters and settings completely from a computer. The company that created the first 3D animated movie was Pixar, with the release of Toy Story in 1995. Shortly after, 3D animations began to be used by brands and for educational purposes. CGI animation is still the most common form of animation used today.

As the years have passed, animation is no longer limited to film and TV but has developed over into other mediums such as video games. An example of this virtual reality, an interactive animation that immerses the user into a new world. Even the styles of animation have changed from cartoonish to a more hyperrealist style. The future of animation is developing and changing constantly. Though animation is constantly developing and improving, its goal to tell a story and entertain has never changed.