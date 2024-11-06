The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s mental health on college campuses is an important matter that needs more recognition. The pressure of being a student and a woman in college isn’t talked about enough and needs to be brought to light. As a young woman, I can say from experience we go through many challenges in life. Some examples are in classes, relationships, and family issues. Women frequently deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. These struggles can affect their well-being and academic performance. College can be a time of great opportunities, but it can also create pressure that is hard to manage. By prioritizing women’s mental health, colleges can create a more supportive environment that helps students feel empowered and succeed. Colleges can provide much-needed resources like therapy groups or support programs specifically for women with mental health issues. Let us dive into five major topics dealing with women and their mental health on college campuses. Therefore, bringing these needs to the forefront of college campuses can bring extraordinary awareness about women’s mental health.

Mental Health Challenges Women face on Campus

Many women in college struggle with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and stress. Women tend to focus on their appearance, especially their bodies. In this society today many women compare themselves to other women. On top of that women deal with trying to fit in with a clique, they change their appearance, or lifestyle just to fit in. To overcome these obstacles, we need to look at ourselves internally and see what changes can be made to overcome them.

Barriers to Accessing Mental Health Care

Mental health awareness is improving, but many women still have a challenging time searching for the help they need. Some fear being judged by friends, family, or professors if they talk about their struggles. Many female students juggle work, school, and family responsibilities. Having to juggle all three is very strenuous on a woman’s body and mind. It can also make it tough to fit in any time to see a therapist.

Impact on Academic and Social Success

In college, some assignments are done every day. Once you get off track it is challenging to get back up to speed. Chasing after professors, missing tests, or missing homework will decrease your mental health and make you not strive to succeed. To avoid this, you can have a calendar or planner that keeps track of all your assignments and deadlines.

How Colleges can Support Women’s Mental Health

Colleges can simply start by offering therapy groups. The group should be a safe space for women struggling with mental health. Schools can also organize wellness programs, peer support groups, and activities that promote self-care.

Call to Action

Write words of affirmation on your mirror, notebook, or bedroom door. Put it in a place that you know you will see when you head out for school. Train teachers and staff to notice signs of mental health struggles. This step can bring women’s mental health to the forefront of colleges. Women can build confidence, strength, and power within their selves by being acknowledged on campus and getting the help that they need.