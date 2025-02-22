THE COMEBACK OF 90’S FASHION AND HOW IT INFLUENCES US NOW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The comeback of the 90s fashion is far from forgotten, and continues to take the stage of modern style. Trends during this time includes, baggy clothes, neon colors, animal prints, capris, low-rise jeans, baguette bags, and corset tops. All of which we wear today in different ways that still shine a light on the influential looks from the 90s. Icons from the 90s like Aaliyah, who was well known for her minimalist styles after setting a trend with her athleisure wear, Britney Spears with her classic preppy look in her “Baby One More Time” music video. Naomi Campbell’s off-duty style influenced how models dress today, and rappers Tupac and Biggie set the wave of wearing bucket hats, tracksuits, Timberland boots, and baggy pants. These styles influence not just what we wear, but also how we think about fashion and our culture. The effect of 90s fashion on today’s society is clear, and it keeps growing as we mix old styles with new ideas and create fresh new looks.

Just be Yourself

The 90s showed us with bold looks that everyone had a sense of individuality. Fast forward to today, the trend to just be authentic and dress how you would want to dress unapologetically, advanced from years before. Different subcultures in the 90s showcase the variety of ways to show off your personality, like we do today. The preppy look with plaid miniskirts paired with a matching plaid blazer and loafers, like we see in the movie “Clueless,” also oversized shirts paired with high-waisted jeans and Sperry boat shoes were staples. The Grunge rockstar look emerged in the 90s and can well be seen today, does the shoe Doc Martens sound familiar? No matter the aesthetic, Doc Martens can be seen by many people, and has taken a wave over the fashion industry.

Fast Fashion

Stores like ZARA, H&M, and Forever 21 are all examples of fast fashion. The Google definition for fast fashion is defined as “inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends.” This term has brought awareness to looking for a more sustainable way to shop, and what better way than thrifting? Thrifting in the 90’s was huge and at its peak when fashion trends started to shift to being more minimal. Like today, usually when you go on TikTok, there is a thrift store haul on your for you page, and we mainly see pieces from the 90s. Bags from the 90s have taken a wave over our current fashion trends. The Louis Vuitton Speedy has made a comeback, among others like the Dior Saddle Bag, the Prada Nylon Bag, and the Fendi Baguette Bag. These timeless pieces have a huge influence that people travel to places like Tokyo, Japan, to specifically go to thrift stores that cater to those classic bags everyone loves.

Style made Comfortable

You know those two-piece sweatsuits we love to wear to run errands in? The 90s were big on wearing clothes that were stylish but comfortable. Princess Diana can be seen on multiple occasions wearing an oversized sweatshirt with biker shorts while holding a designer bag. I mean, how iconic is that? An oversized tee with baggy jeans and a Dad shoe was the go-to in the 90s, and much like now, it is the go-to for many people who want to wear a chill outfit while keeping up with the trend. Name brand shoes like New Balance, Asics, and Nike brought that nostalgic dad shoe look back from the 90s and created a high demand worldwide for these comfortable but fashionable shoes that bring up an outfit instantly.

Overall, the 90s was more than just a pivotal fashion moment, it was a reflection of cultural moments that we see and love today. It set the tone for generations to come, and if you look in your closet, you probably have a few pieces that originated in the 1990s. Today, fashion is a way to express yourself, and the 1990s created the foundation for how people from all backgrounds can use clothes to express who they are and where they come from.