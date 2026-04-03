THE BEST STRANGER THINGS MOMENTS THAT STILL LIVE RENT-FREE IN OUR HEADS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Top 4 Stranger Things Scenes

Set in the 80s and with a wonderful mix of nostalgia, supernatural mystery, and heartfelt friendships, the Netflix series Stranger Things has been a hit since its release nearly 10 years ago. From battles with Demogorgons to emotional losses, the show has delivered scenes fans still talk about years later. With so many unforgettable moments, it’s difficult to choose the best, but some scenes truly define the series. Here are the top four scenes from Stranger Things Season Five that truly define the final chapter of the series.

The Attack on the Wheelers—Season 5, Episode 2

Nothing is more Stranger Things than chaos hitting close to home. The Wheeler family’s attack and Holly Wheeler’s disappearance quickly established the tone for season five. Danger escalates fast when a Demogorgon opens a gate in the ceiling above Holly Wheeler. Holly narrowly escapes to the bathroom, where she finds safety with her mother, Karen Wheeler. Karen, completely unaware of what’s happening, tries to calm her down, but the flickering lights and blood on Holly quickly signal that something is terribly wrong.

The tension gets very real, very fast as Holly and Karen hide underwater in the bathtub, leaving viewers holding their breath while the Demogorgon searches the house. Thinking the coast is clear, Karen and Holly make a run for it. But in true Stranger Things fashion, the Demogorgon cuts them off again, leading to a showdown in the kitchen. Karen bravely steps in to defend her daughter, turning from suburban mom to fierce protector in seconds. Sadly, courage isn’t enough against a monster from the Upside Down. Holly’s abduction concludes the struggle, leaving viewers in shock and forever altering the Wheeler family.

Will Gaining Powers—Season 5, episode 4

If there’s one moment fans have been waiting for, it’s Will Byers finally stepping into his power, and episode four hugely delivers that payoff. The group plans to sneak Vecna’s targeted children through underground tunnels, but the mission quickly falls apart. Guards discover them, the Demogorgon closes in, the kids are captured, and things seem like they have come to an end for the group.

That’s when Will rises to the moment. Pushing past his fear, he unlocks the mysterious abilities fans have long suspected he has. In a major turning point, he uses his powers to protect his friends and fight back. It’s emotional, triumphant, and proves that Will is more important to fight than ever.

The Return of Kali—Eleven’s Long-Lost Sister

One of the biggest surprises of the season came with the shocking return of Eleven’s sister, Kali, who was presumed dead. In a tense sequence, Hopper and Eleven break into Dr. Kay’s lab to uncover the source of the mysterious kryptonite used to weaken Eleven during battle. They initially believe that Vecna is being held captive to harness this strange energy, but instead, they come face-to-face with Kali, also known as Eight. It’s here that Kali reveals the truth behind Dr. Kay’s relentless search for Eleven. This revelation changes everything we thought we knew about his experiments and his connection to the sisters.

Final game of Dungeons & Dragons

With Vecna finally defeated, the series ends where it all began back in the basement. Will, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, and Max are all sitting together playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons. But this time, the game feels different. These are no longer kids escaping bedtime; these are survivors who’ve been through war with the Upside Down. When the campaign wraps up, Mike, acting as the group’s storyteller, begins sharing glimpses of everyone’s future. It’s a heartfelt moment that lets viewers breathe and realize the battle was truly won, and the kids we grew up watching are now moving into adulthood.

Still, the Duffer Brothers wouldn’t leave fans without a final mystery. Mike’s final story is a theory: what if Eleven didn’t die in the Upside Down collapse? What if Kali created an illusion so El could disappear and finally live in peace without being hunted?

The season ends, and we get no clear answer, but with hope, nostalgia, and just enough mystery, the series ends exactly the way it should.