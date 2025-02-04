THE ART OF THE SUBTLE FLIRT: HOW TO SHOOT YOUR SHOT WITHOUT A BIG RED SIGN

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it — putting yourself out there can feel a little intimidating, especially when it comes to someone you like. You two may have general interest in each other, but as a woman, you never want to come off too strong, but you also want the person to know that you have at least a little interest in them. You know that gentle flirt — not so desperate. So obvious but still calm enough to leave him wondering. Now, I won’t promise you that you will have the man of your dreams, but I will teach you how to make the first move without being very obvious. The goal is to keep it light, fun, and effortless while leaving space for him to reciprocate. From social media tricks to playful teasing and body language cues, here are a few seasoned and true ways to shoot your shot at a guy like a pro. And remember- if he does not pick up what you are putting down, it’s his loss. Keep that crown on, Queen!

Begin With Subtle social media Moves

When it comes to flirting, social media is your top reference. You don’t want to go running into his DMs hungry for attention, but you do want to create an opportunity for him to reach out to you. Instead, here are some calmer strategies:

Engage with their most recent post. Do not swipe to his oldest post. (Especially don’t spam him — hello, hint we know you have been scrolling girl).

Like their Instagram stories. DO NOT comment. As simple as that may sound, you will get far with a like. However, if you are bold enough to comment, use emojis such as the smile with the sunglasses or something like a fire flame.

Find ways to make small talk. He will share some relatable posts, a song, or a funny post. Engage with the post & find similar ways with him where he feels like you both have things in common.

You Will Need Playful Teasing & Inside Jokes

If you know them already, playful teasing is one of the best ways to flirt without it being obvious. Gentle sarcasm or engaging arguments can create space for fun exchanges and private jokes. If they tease you back? You are heading for a touchdown girl.

Give him a nickname that would be personal to him – this gives a personal touch and will make it feel special to you. If you get one back from them, that’s a great sign. If they don’t? No worries, no need to cry — and you can move on gracefully. Believe me, other moments will come.

You Can Offer Subtle Compliments

Give a genuine compliment about something he has that you don’t see in others, whether it is his laugh or his style. He will feel valued and seen. For example:

“Hey, you have good taste in style, what inspires you?”

“You have such a nice smile; it lights up the room.”

“I like it a lot when we talk. We have good conversation.” It is always natural chemistry with casual compliments. If they’re engaging and complimenting you back, they are very interested.

Keep Eye Contact & Use Body Language

People can read your eyes and your body language. If used properly, your body language below! You don’t want to show up sexually or seductively, but you do want to show up.

Maintain eye contact while conversing, look interested but adorable. While chatting, bat your eyes at him.

When you see them, show them you are excited to see them and smile.

Incline a little toward them when they speak, to demonstrate you’re all the way tuned in to what they are saying. What if they react by doing just the same? Green light. Do not get too excited, go with the flow.

Establish Physical Contact Without Being Creepy

Lightly touch on his arm or shoulder during a conversation. When he makes a funny joke, touch him softly. Such physical touch can serve to set a level of intimacy. Eventually, he will notice your flirty movements.

You Have to Leave Space for Him to Initiate

After laying down the foundation, girl go chill. Take a deep breath. Grab a chair and sit back. If they are interested, they will start taking the initiative. Notice and watch whether they try:

Text you first or continue texting.

Have more opportunities/make more ways to hang out with you.

Check on you.

Give you the same energy that you gave them. Now, if they’re not trying, it means they probably do not feel the same about you but do not be disheartened because someone else will sense your vibe.

Final Thoughts

To shoot your shot does not mean you lay everything out on the table all at once. It is about leaving space in your own heart for romantic connections to take hold, and in their hearts for those same feelings to be met with you. Simplicity is key — you want to keep it classy, light, fun and confident — because confidence (while not desperation) is sexy.

And if they’re not picking up what you’re putting down, it’s their loss. Get up, put the crown on, and keep it moving, Queen. One man’s loss is another man’s treasure.