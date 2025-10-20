SURVIVING HOMECOMING IN STYLE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming is like no other, and it’s just around the corner. We all know it’s a week full of exciting events. Starting from Sunday until Saturday’s tailgate and big football game. This is the perfect moment to step out in your best outfits, what you wear is just as important as anything else. Fashion at homecoming is about confidence, spirit, and creating the best memories. Let’s get into some essential fashion dos and don’ts to help everyone stay stylish for homecoming.

You must know when you come to homecoming, especially things like the tailgate, the game, the concert, and events during the week, it’s like a fashion show. Everyone comes out looking so fly, showing off their best fits. But just because it’s your best fit doesn’t mean it’s the right fit. It’s not just about looking good, it’s about showing up right.

Trying to bring out your best looks for homecoming isn’t the easiest. This is when your creative side breaks out. There are so many ways to style your outfits. You must think about colors, patterns, materials, and more. Let’s break it down to keep you looking good all homecoming.

Don’ts:

Don’t Ignore the Occasion- What works for the tailgate might not work for the concert or after parties. You must remember to dress appropriately for these occasions, so you stay looking fly.

Don’t Copy Everyone- Homecoming is your time to stand out and show out. You don’t want to look like the next person. This is the moment to be original, so don’t try to match everyone else’s style. Add your own style to your fit and make it yours.

Don’t Forget School Pride- A lot of the time, people think it’s lame to wear the school colors or represent by wearing the University clothing, but it’s not. Rep your school even if it’s just a little pop of color. Homecoming is all about showing pride for your school while also looking good doing it.

Dos:

Do Accessorize Smartly- Accessories make or break your fit. You should add statement pieces to make your outfit pop. Layering chains, watches, and cute hats are things that can make your outfit. Belt chains for the guys are a nice essential to add to their fits this year. Try mixing your metals, gold, and silver together is a go. Just make sure it goes with your look.

Do Choose Appropriate Clothing- When picking your fit, you got to keep a lot in mind. Nothing too revealing, you don’t want your pants sagging, and nothing that might look off to the public. Homecoming is full of people watching, alumni or maybe future connections might be there. Dress in a way that shows your style, but in a respectful way for the events. You can look fly, but make sure it’s appropriate.

Do Pick Comfortability- At these events you’re going to be doing all types of things. You’re for sure going to be walking, standing, and dancing the whole week. Pick shoes and clothes that are going to let you do all those things and enjoy yourself. From my own experience, nothing ruins a fit faster than sore feet and clothing sticking to you in Louisiana heat and humidity.

All I know is homecoming at my HBCU is way bigger than just a school event. It’s a whole celebration of culture, pride, and being a community. And we all know fashion is a big part of it. The way you show up can say a lot, so if you follow the dos and don’ts, you’ll definitely spend the whole entire week looking good and having fun!