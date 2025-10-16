Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pink roses
pink roses
Photo by Sidney Pearce from Unsplash
SUBR | Life

STILL, I BLOOM

shanya wilson Student Contributor, Southern University and A&M College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Allowing yourself to bloom and really flourish is one of the most potent decisions that you can make in life. Blooming is a process that entails growth, change, and even recognition of the new version that you are becoming- even if at some point it is a bit uncomfortable. Growth is hardly ever a pleasant feeling at the beginning; it has the potential of being strange, frightening, or even suffocating, but this is exactly the way that it becomes valuable. People limit themselves too much by falling back on a certain aspect of their life and thus confining themselves to a particular identity or way. However, life is bigger than that because blooming pertains to not giving fear, doubt, or insecurity the chance of holding you back from the vastness that life gives. It is up to you to make it a reality. Do not let fear stop you; instead, use it to propel yourself further! Let fear take you to the stage where you are a stronger, more courageous, and newer version of yourself. To be a flower is to proclaim your capability, and to proclaim your capability is to show your own respect.  

Life has seasons, and every season has its own meaning. Just as a flower, you need to sow the seeds, water them, and wait with patience for them to blossom. Progress is not to be made in one night, and not always to be done in the way you anticipate. At the beginning of my college life, I could not flourish. Everything around me was unfamiliar, and my nature was being an introvert, I allowed anxiety to control me. I was constantly in my room and thereby I missed out on people, opportunities, and experiences. For some time, I was the same shy girl who used to hide instead of discovering her potential.  

However, I realized that staying the same will not help me grow as a person. If I wanted to bloom, I must allow myself to do so by stepping out of my comfort zone, saying yes to new experiences, and being open to new people. This year I made an effort to join more organizations, go to more events, and connect with new people. At first, it was scary, but little by little, I felt myself opening up.  

Blooming does not mean that you stop being who you are. It means cracking the shell open and allowing yourself to expand. Although I remain shy, I have decided not to be controlled by the shyness anymore. I have picked up the habit of pushing my limits, seeking what is not known, and being receptive to new experiences. I still struggle with coming out of my shell, but I feel more confident with every step forward that I make to know growth can be achieved. Blossoming is not about a perfect world; it is about making progress, and I am determined to keep moving forward on my journey. 

My name is Shanya, and I'm from New Orleans. I have always been passionate about helping people, which is why I chose to study psychology. Mental health is an issue that impacts so many, yet not everyone has the support or resources they need to navigate it. This is something I want to change. I may not have all the answers right now about the specific job I want or exactly where my degree will take me, but one thing is certain: I want to make a difference in my community. In New Orleans, and in communities like mine, many people struggle with mental health. Unfortunately, the lack of accessible resources often leads individuals down paths of substance use, with drugs or alcohol becoming a way to cope with their challenges. I want to be a bridge to help those in need—someone who can provide not only support but also guidance to those who are struggling. By working in the mental health field, I aim to make sure that everyone, regardless of their background, can access the care they deserve. I want to contribute to creating a society where mental health is prioritized, and where people feel heard, supported, and empowered to live their best lives. I also work with autistic children as an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapist. In this role, I help them learn essential coping and communication skills to navigate their daily lives. This experience has further solidified my passion for mental health, as I witness firsthand how impactful early intervention, and support can be for children and their families. Seeing these kids make progress and achieve small victories inspires me every day. It reminds me that every person, no matter their challenges, deserves access to the tools and support they need to thrive. Outside of my passion for mental health, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also enjoy working out, going out, and having a good time—I love to dance! These activities help me maintain a healthy balance in my life and allow me to stay connected to the people and experiences that bring me joy.