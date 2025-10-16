STILL, I BLOOM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Allowing yourself to bloom and really flourish is one of the most potent decisions that you can make in life. Blooming is a process that entails growth, change, and even recognition of the new version that you are becoming- even if at some point it is a bit uncomfortable. Growth is hardly ever a pleasant feeling at the beginning; it has the potential of being strange, frightening, or even suffocating, but this is exactly the way that it becomes valuable. People limit themselves too much by falling back on a certain aspect of their life and thus confining themselves to a particular identity or way. However, life is bigger than that because blooming pertains to not giving fear, doubt, or insecurity the chance of holding you back from the vastness that life gives. It is up to you to make it a reality. Do not let fear stop you; instead, use it to propel yourself further! Let fear take you to the stage where you are a stronger, more courageous, and newer version of yourself. To be a flower is to proclaim your capability, and to proclaim your capability is to show your own respect.

Life has seasons, and every season has its own meaning. Just as a flower, you need to sow the seeds, water them, and wait with patience for them to blossom. Progress is not to be made in one night, and not always to be done in the way you anticipate. At the beginning of my college life, I could not flourish. Everything around me was unfamiliar, and my nature was being an introvert, I allowed anxiety to control me. I was constantly in my room and thereby I missed out on people, opportunities, and experiences. For some time, I was the same shy girl who used to hide instead of discovering her potential.

However, I realized that staying the same will not help me grow as a person. If I wanted to bloom, I must allow myself to do so by stepping out of my comfort zone, saying yes to new experiences, and being open to new people. This year I made an effort to join more organizations, go to more events, and connect with new people. At first, it was scary, but little by little, I felt myself opening up.

Blooming does not mean that you stop being who you are. It means cracking the shell open and allowing yourself to expand. Although I remain shy, I have decided not to be controlled by the shyness anymore. I have picked up the habit of pushing my limits, seeking what is not known, and being receptive to new experiences. I still struggle with coming out of my shell, but I feel more confident with every step forward that I make to know growth can be achieved. Blossoming is not about a perfect world; it is about making progress, and I am determined to keep moving forward on my journey.