SKILLS YOU GAIN FROM INTERNSHIPS THAT JOBS DON’T ALWAYS OFFER 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Internships are great opportunities for college students or postgraduates to apply their educational skills in real world settings, gain valuable work experience, network, and grow as a professional leaders. While jobs usually serve as a stable source of income and provide longevity, internships are more focused on helping students develop skills that prepare them for their future careers and education.

Unlike jobs, internships are normally temporary, which makes them more convenient for college students to manage, especially during the summer. Some internships even offer unique benefits like travel opportunities, learning advanced skills, and a first look at future career paths.

The debate of internships vs. jobs is a common one. Both provide valuable experience, help build skills, and contribute to professional growth. However, internships are more often recommended by educational institutions and students-based programs, while jobs tend to be preferred outside of school because of their stability, longevity, and reliable income.

Specific educational majors or interests normally decide which internship you will get. Internships allow students to gain hands-on experience not just in any field of study, but in the field of study they are currently pursuing or have recently pursued. This is valuable because it allows students to bridge the gap between theory and practice, applying what they’ve learned in their studies to their internships, and bringing insights gained from their internships back into their coursework and future experiences. Internships also give a valuable chance to connect with wise professionals that are in the place that you one day hope to be in. These connections can easily spark room for mentorship, future job opportunities, or career advancement. Internships also help get specific career skills and certifications that overall support your educational career goals. Internships are typically more professional than regular jobs because they are career-focused, uphold higher educational standards, and require key professional attributes that many jobs may not require.

All in all, internships offer opportunities that can vitally shape your future career, resume, and experience. To find internships you can access links to these websites Handshake, LinkedIn, and your student career services if accessible. In addition, always seek advice concerning internships from professors, administrators, or professionals in similar fields as you. Internships are more than just short-term opportunities for college students. They are opportunities to grow in professional knowledge, apply educational skills, and your future as a student and professional.