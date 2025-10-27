SIDE HUSTLES COLLEGE STUDENTS ARE ACTUALLY TRYING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you in college interested in finding a source of income that won’t drain you physically, mentally, and socially? If you ask any college student about their experience at some point, they’ll mention the rapid expenses. Some students pay out of pocket for tuition, participate in organizations that require dues, or choose to maintain a costly lifestyle. Upperclassmen and alumni profusely stress the need to save money, whether a refund deposit, stipend, or scholarship, you should try to make each dollar count. The common questions students have once the money has dried up is “Where can I make more and how soon can I receive the payment?” Allow me to guide you on the alternative and flexible options to put some bank in your pocket:

College students can be very crafty and use their skills and connections to create businesses: Make something fancy with your current materials and take some photos, then take orders from there. (For example: clothing, cosmetics, accessories).

Bake a sweet treat (for example: chocolate chip cookies) and host a pop-up shop.

Using their vehicles to transport goods or people through Uber Drive, DoorDash, and Grubhub Drivers.

Making Content: However you express yourself, make sure that you have good lighting. Share yourself with the world and make your mark. After being consistent, you’ll notice your progression. (For example: podcasts, fashion hauls, makeup tutorials).

When taking part in any of these paying gigs, you should keep in mind a few things. You are using this to make money, help build skills that assist you in your future career, and potentially be listed on your resume. Find your knack and turn it into a dollar. College is hard enough without the strains of a 9-5 while in school. Each of these forms of income can represent what you envision, whether quick money, a small business, or pocket change. Get inspired by the lack of on your campus, be convenient, stay reliable, and keep in mind the bang you’ll receive from your buck. Once you’ve established your hustle, continue to invest in it, promote yourself, and find ambassadors who will as well. College can be a great investment with inspiration all around, and needed resources don’t stop yourself from taking advantage of it.