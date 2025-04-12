SHOES EVERY COLLEGE GIRL NEEDS IN HER CLOSET

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Every girl knows the feeling of walking to class in the most uncomfortable shoes or being at a party and your feet are aching from picking the wrong shoe. Whether you’re walking to class, going to a party, going to an interview or internship, attending a formal event, or hanging out with friends, having the right shoes can improve your outfit and confidence. As a shoe lover, I keep my collection versatile so I can have the perfect shoe according to my outfit and the occasion. Being in college and living in a dorm can make it hard to store your shoe collection in a limited space but having practical shoes can save money and space. Trying to keep up with life and stay on trend can be a lot sometimes but below is a combination of shoes that are essential for every college girl to keep in her closet.

The basics

White Forces is a universal classic shoe that most people come across and end up buying but for a college girl, white Air Force 1’s can be used every day and can transition from daytime activities to nightlife. Meanwhile, New Balances and Asics have made a huge comeback with the dad shoe style and they come in many different colorways, getting this shoe is a way to keep up with the trend while also being comfortable for long walks to class, plus you can get a colorway that fits you and your style. Lastly, Converse has been around for decades and can be used to wear around campus or if you decide to go to the gym, getting a pair of Converse is essential, like the New Balances and Asics, Converse also comes in many color ways but the classic black and white pair is an easy shoe to throw on.

Business casual

At some point in college, you’ll have to attend an event, go to an interview, or start an internship, and having a shoe that fits the appropriate dress code is a must and will leave a lasting impression. I remember the beginning of freshman year I had to attend an event and the dress code was business casual, I realized that the only thing I didn’t have was a pair of flats so I had to settle and wear one of my other shoes and I walked into the room and everybody had on heels, flats, or loafers and I felt so uncomfortable the whole time because I was the only one not in dress code. Investing in a shoe that meets the business casual requirement is essential and don’t be like me and wait last minute to get a pair.

Where to shop?

There are many great places to shop for shoes whether you like to shop from the comfort of your bed or shop in person the options are endless. Flight Club, Foot Locker, GOAT, and JD Sports are some of my top favorite stores to shop for sneakers. However, for more dressy shoes, stores like Target have a great selection at an affordable price and Nordstrom, being on the higher end, would be better for quality shoes. Being in college and living on your own can add up, so it could be hard to find shoes that are within your budget. Luckily, a lot of places offer student discounts if you ask. Amazon is super convenient and has a student discount, eBay is another great option for affordable shoes, especially if you’re okay with gently used items. Plus, stores like Ross, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls are good for finding quality shoes at great prices without breaking the bank.