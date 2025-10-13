REPPING THE GOLD & BLUE AT SOUTHERN HOMECOMING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming is one of the most anticipated times in your college career for universities around the world, welcoming alumni and current students to come together. Here at Southern University and A&M College located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana we take homecoming very seriously. From the amazing events planned by our Student Government Association to our mesmerizing Human Jukebox Band performance, and our all-around exciting tailgate and homecoming game. Our homecoming is a reflection of the memories made through each student that has stepped foot on our campus and the culture that has existed since 1880.

We usually kick off homecoming the right way with so many fun events such as Campus Cleanup, Parade, SU fashion show, concert, etc. These are just a few events that help bring students together to enjoy the memories being made as well as the creativity throughout our school’s culture. It’s truly admirable that as present students, we get to experience these festivities and creative pursuits from alumni to continue throughout our school’s history. Towards the end of homecoming, we have events such as the Greek step show, and tailgate/football game. The band performance and football game is two of the most awaited events, due to band playing there “often imitated, never duplicated.” Some of the best sounds in the nation come from the crowd, whose competitive yet enthusiastic energy makes every football game unforgettable. This week is full of celebration and hidden gems, so here are a few tips to help you make the most of it while staying efficient:

Stay Safe: Always be aware of your surroundings, it’s ok to enjoy yourself but do it safely!

Live in the Moment: Homecoming is an experience like no other, don’t get caught up on “what was” and “what will be,” live in the moment and enjoy yourself!

Create Memories: Take those pictures and videos, capture these moments with your friends, classmates, and maybe even family!

Plan Accordingly: Make sure you have your outfits, your tickets, and plans all organized beforehand so there is less stress on you and minimum chaos!

Homecoming is such a peak experience as a current student, an alum, or even a visitor, especially here at Southern University. From our lovely Dancing Dolls to the Game day Block Party on the day of the game, there are so many levels to the celebration of homecoming here at Lacumba. Homecoming all around is approaching for many colleges, and although you may not attend Southern University these same tips and overall experiences may apply to you and your college so use as you may. Enjoy Homecoming everyone, have fun and stay safe!