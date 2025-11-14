RED FLAGS YOU SHOULDN’T IGNORE IN FRIENDSHIPS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever spotted red flags in friendships? Sometimes the signs are small, a sarcastic comment, a guilt, or a constant feeling that something isn’t right. Ignoring those signs can slowly drain your confidence and peace of mind. Recognizing red flags early helps friendships last longer, by protecting your mental health, this encourages a stronger friendship. Friendships is not always going to be easy, but they shouldn’t be hard. Friendship is meant to up lift you and leave a positive impact on your life.

Manipulation and Control:

One of the biggest red flags in any friendship is manipulation. This kind of behavior can be difficult to spot at first because it often hides behind charm or concern. A manipulative friend might make you feel guilty for spending time with others, pressure you into doing favors, or use your insecurities against you. Over time, these actions can make you feel unsure about yourself. Manipulators often twist situations to make you feel like you’re the problem, even when you’re not. They might say things like, “I guess you don’t care about me anymore,” or “After everything I’ve done for you,” to get their way. When this happens repeatedly, it’s not friendship at all. Friendships should never make you feel afraid to say no or speak up for yourself.

Lack of Empathy and Support:

Another major red flag in friendships is the lack of support and empathy. A real friend celebrates your accomplishments, listens when you’re struggling, and shows up when you need them the most. Sometimes, unsupportive friends reveal themselves through subtle ways, such as changing the subject whenever you share good news or minimizing your challenges when you’re upset. They may act jealous or talk about how you don’t deserve it instead of being happy for you. Over time, the lack of support and empathy can make you feel isolated. Supportive friendships are strongly connected to better emotions and mental health. True friendship should feel like a safe space where your emotions are respected, and your experiences are understood.

Not Setting Boundaries:

Not respecting personal boundaries is another red flag in friendships that often goes unnoticed until they start to cause stress of discomfort. Not setting boundaries could lead to overexerting oneself, pushing people past their limit, and causing unnecessary mental battles. A friendship should not be at the expense of one’s mental stability or peace. Boundaries are not about shutting people out; they are about protecting your emotional health. A true friend understands that everyone needs space, privacy, and independence.

Recognizing red flags in friendships can be difficult, especially when emotions of shared history are involved. Noticing patterns of manipulation, lack of empathy, or disrespect can help you make choices that protect your peace. Healthy friendships should uplift, encourage, and bring out the best in you.