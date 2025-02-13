QUICK & EASY MAKEUP ROUTINE FOR BEGINNERS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever watched countless makeup routines? Admired others who consistently achieve a flawless makeup look? Or may even envied the girls that understood the technique, that you just don’t get?! You have no idea what to do or where to start, but you are not alone. Learning how to do your own makeup may be very overwhelming. So many different products, techniques, brushes, and tutorials. You don’t have to be an artist or a professional to ace a perfect soft makeup look. A quick makeup look can enhance your natural beauty with a minimal amount of products. You can boost your confidence within just a few minutes. If you have been wanting a quick and easy makeup routine, this is for you! Steps that are easy and straightforward for you to understand as a beginner. You can find these budget friendly makeup products at your local drug store.

What products do I need and why?

To get started with a great makeup routine you need a great moisturizer. Moisturizing the face is key to ensuring that your face has moisture and isn’t dry. The second product you need is primer. Primer is used to create a smooth base and is the foundation to a flawless, long-lasting makeup look. Your third product would be concealer. Concealer is used to highlight your face to brighten areas, such as your T zone and under eyes. For a natural look use one shade lighter than your skin tone, and for a brighter look you can use two shades lighter than your skin tone. The fourth product is blush. Blush gives your cheeks a rosy complexion. Be sure that the blush compliments your skin! Another product that I recommend is highlighter. Highlighter is bright and shiny; it gives the illusion of the light hitting your face. Finally, all you need is a setting spray. Setting spray is used to set the makeup in place for a long day. Another optional product is lip liner and lip gloss combo to set the entire look in place with a “pop” lip! These are all the products you need to give a simple and natural makeup look, with little to no experience.

How do I apply these products?

First step is skin prep. It is vital because it minimizes pore appearance, smooths the surface, hydrates, and more. Wash your hands before you touch your face and start with a clean surface. Apply a lightweight moisturizer that will hydrate your face. After 30 seconds, you should then apply your primer to the entire face.

Second step is to apply your concealer. It is to match the undertone of your skin. Apply the concealer to your T-zone, down the middle of your nose, above your lips, chin, and under eyes. Let it sit and set for about 15 seconds then begin to blend. Blend the outer edges with a beauty blender with a light tap. An optional step, but not required for beginners is to set the concealer with a loose powder.

Third step is to apply your blush. Powdered blush is the best option as a beginner. Apply the product to your brush. Then smile and apply the blush to the apple of your cheeks all the way to corner of your eye. You can apply more towards the corner of the eye for a lifted look, but just for a simple look apply only to the cheeks.

Fourth step is highlighting. Use your favorite shade of highlighter and apply to the middle of your nose where the concealer was placed. You can also add a small amount of it to your cheeks where you applied the blush for a shimmery look.

Fifth step, set your face. Grab your setting spray and spray about 8-10 inches away from your face. Spray enough for the entire face to be covered. Allow it to dry by fanning it with something or using a handheld fan.

Finally, you can use a lip liner color of your choice. Line the lips then apply your favorite lip gloss to compliment the liner. You can also apply mascara to your eyelashes for an enhanced look to the lashes or maybe even artificial eyelashes.

These are six easy steps to applying a natural quick makeup look. As a beginner the more you practice these steps the better you will become! After you master this routine, you can try adding more products to your routine and learn new things for a more dramatic look. I hope this helps all the aspiring makeup girlies!