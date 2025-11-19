PRETTY WEDNESDAY AT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY A&M COLLEGE 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At Southern University, Wednesday afternoons hit different. While other campuses go about their routine, the Bluff becomes the ultimate runway. Music and laughter fill the air as Jags step out in their best fits. Pretty Wednesday at Southern University isn’t just a campus tradition. It’s a way for students to show pride, unity, and express themselves on campus. Every week students are dressed to impress while embracing the beauty of the community.

The tradition of “Pretty Wednesday” dates back several years and is said to have started as a “vibrant Greek life tradition” and has now developed into a campus wide event including all students. On this day, local vendors and student entrepreneurs fill the Bluff, showcasing their products and passion as they work toward their next big opportunity. Student organizations spread their causes and recruit new members, while Fraternities and Sororities bring energy with their strolls. Food trucks line up in the street outside the union offering food options that draw everyone together. All these things showcase the heart of Southern University, which is a caring community that celebrates and uplifts.

The Student Government Association—including its branches, the Association of Women Students and the Men’s Federation also play a major role in Pretty Wednesday. During campaign week the courtyard comes alive as students running for government positions take advantage of the large crowds Pretty Wednesday brings. Candidates line the yard with posters and set up tents to personally deliver their vision for change. At the end of the campaign period, the campus gathers once again to celebrate and hear the announcement of the next SGA President, Miss Southern University, and Royal Court. Pretty Wednesday also serves as a stage for other student organizations to highlight traditions, such as NAACP and Res Life who reveal their pageant contestants each year. Their creativity always brings excitement to the yard, this year featuring a “Roll Bounce” theme that drew a large crowd.

Some might see Pretty Wednesday as just another day while students see it as more. “I look forward to Pretty Wednesday every week” said by Breaira Banks, a sophomore majoring in nursing “I feel like it’s more than just dressing up, it’s about being a family.” For many students like Breaira, Wednesday can be seen as a safe space that represents confidence and connection, a time where we all come together to celebrate the culture that makes Southern University special.

Week after week, Pretty Wednesday continues to prove why it’s more than just a weekly event; it’s a celebration of culture, unity, and Southern pride. Every week on the Bluff students and faculty come together to share laughter, fashion, and tradition in a way that is uniquely Southern.