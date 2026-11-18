This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Politics helped shape our government, make important unanimous decisions, and distribute power within society for centuries. Today, politics is being changed by a force called social media . Social media has made political conversations more accessible and widespread, drawn people more into the political world, and has encouraged those who often feel diffident to have a voice. Though social media has been beneficial for political conversations, it has downsides as well. This includes political division and the spread of misinformation.

Thanks to social media’s algorithm, more people have been tuned into political conversations. Social Media apps like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, X, and Facebook have been helpful resources for young users who are voting for the very first time or those who are interested in learning more about politics. This new generation is more social media-oriented, which allows some politicians to the younger voters by posting funny, quirky videos on social media to sway voters’ opinions. Campaigning through social media has also been a big factor in politics. Content Creators on social media have caught the attention of certain audiences and have drawn people into the political world.

Though social media has been a helpful effect for political conversations, it also has its disadvantages. Social media has created a space that’s easier for people to spread misinformation. People have sparked huge debates on social media regarding voting. The biggest, ongoing argument has been “Does voting really matter?” There have been thousands of viral videos circling social media apps being anti-voting. Social media has this thing where people tend to run with misinformation or ignorant opinions because it brings in tons of engagement. This leads to people, typically those within younger age groups, being easily influenced by misinformed content creators.