PLUGGED IN: HOW TO GET INVOLVED ON CAMPUS

The time has come for one of the most anticipated times of the year: back-to-school season! Whether you’re an incoming freshman, experienced upperclassmen, or a senior close to the finish line nothing compares to the excitement of what’s ahead in the school year. College can provide students with so many educational, professional, and extra-curricular opportunities. Often times there is an emphasis on the education aspect, which is important, but there are additional opportunities to maximize your time in college. There are a variety of organizations ranging from those that are for specific majors, one that builds community for students from the same state, and even modeling troupes. Are you interested in joining student organizations on your campus but you’re unsure where to start? Great! It starts with an interest to get involved and find the best org for you. Take the advice from a student leader on campus on how to accomplish this goal. Here’s a guide to all things campus involvement and how you can begin today!

I remember beginning my freshman year of college at Southern University and A & M college insisting that I would be involved in at least one organization. One of them was the Student Government Association. I was given some advice from upperclassmen to follow their social media, so I would be prepared when they posted their applications to join. Joining entailed taking an SGA test on the association’s constitution, passing it, and waiting for results. It was something I was willing to do because I desired it greatly. I did pass the test and was soon appointed as the Freshman Cabinet Business Manager for the 2024-25 school year. When wanting to join a student organization, sometimes things won’t be as simple as an application or interview. You have to prove why you will make that organization better through your talents, creativity, and most importantly: dedication. I also joined Her Campus SUBR during my freshman year where I also had to put myself out there and express my interest in their organization. That simple step produced so many great opportunities during the school year including meeting great women on my campus and beginning the 2025-26 school year as the President of our organization! Being a student is my priority, but I’ve developed in networking and campus involvement through the organizations I’m a part of, which I don’t regret.

Are you ready to take your first step? Stepping outside of your comfort zone can be nerve-racking, but it’s essential as you prepare to join an organization. Here are 5 tips to plug into your campus involvement:

Start With What You Love- Don’t just join every club. Choose activities that align with your interests, passions, or career goals so you enjoy participating.

Show up and Stay Consistent- Attending meetings regularly helps people remember your face, and consistency is how you move from a general member to a leadership role.

Don’t Be Afraid to Network- Talk to upperclassmen, club leaders, and advisors. They can open doors you didn’t even know existed.

Use Social Media to your Advantage- Follow your school’s involvement pages, event flyers, and organization accounts to never miss an opportunity.

Balance Involvement with Academics- Being involved is exciting but remember you’re a student first. Find a rhythm that lets you succeed in both.

Now that you have these tips, it’s your time to execute them! Go find an organization that greatly interests you and can help you grow in some aspect. Be on the lookout for your campus’ organization fair where many organizations will be present to share more information with you. Also, these organizations host interest meetings, which is another source of learning what being a member entails and a step closer to joining. Getting involved isn’t just about filling your resume, but also finding your people, building your legacy and shaping your college experience. It can create memorable moments outside of the work you’re doing, but through the bonds you create with your peers.

It’s a new school year which means there is a new opportunity for you to explore what your campus has in store for you. Don’t prolong your chance to get involved when you can start today! Take it from a student leader—being plugged in is the first step to powering up your college experience. Once you connect, the opportunities are endless.