PLAYLIST FOR THE PLOT 

Music can be described as the universal language that is understood by people all around the world. It can be used to change a person’s mood, reduce anxiety, improve memory, manage stress, and even use it as therapy. No matter what music you listen to, it always finds a way to appear in your daily life. I’ve put together a list of songs that connect with every aspect of a person’s life.

Track 1. On & On – Erykah Badu

Waking up for class can be a struggle and sometimes you need a boost to get you up and out of bed. Music can be used to get a person ready for a long day of work or school, much like coffee. Erykah Badu makes music that often calms people even when they are dealing with stress. On & On is a song that is not only catchy but also calms you down when you have a lot on your mind.

Track 2. Binz – Solange

Starting your day off right is critical in having a good day because it sets the mood for everything that happens. Hyping yourself up before a class will get you through a long day and prepares you to deal with even the worst of the day. What you’re listening to during your walk to class is important, and Binz is the perfect song for that. This song can give you the confidence to walk into the classroom ready to take notes and learn something.

Track 3. Leave You Alone – Jeezy ft: Ne-Yo

Once class ends, it’s time to get some homework and studying out of the way but it can become stressful. Many people listen to classical music while they study, but sometimes you need a catchy classic to make the work seem less stressful. Leave You Alone is a love song that is so catchy you forgot just how much passion is put into it.

Track 4. Everybody – Nicki Minaj ft: Lil Uzi Vert

Getting in the gym is a great way to take your mind off anything stressful and luckily the ones on campus are free. This calls for a song that will bring your energy out so that you can burn it during an intense workout. Nicki Minaj is known to have music that does just that and Everybody is no exception to that, especially with the addition of Lil Uzi Vert.

Track 5. Push Up on Me – Rihanna

Daydreaming about a crush and listening to music with lyrics that reminds you of them is one of my favorite hobbies. I love to daydream to music while I work out, study, walk to class and even when I do my laundry. A good love song can brighten up your day and Push Up on Me is the perfect song to listen to when you cannot get a guy out of your mind.

Track 6. Is It a Crime – Mariah the Scientist ft: Kali Uchi

After a long day of walking to class, studying, homework, and working out at the gym it is time to wind down with a shower. A song in the shower means screaming at the top of your lungs since nobody will hear you. Is It a Crime is the perfect song to scream into the shower head especially when you can relate to the lyrics.

Track 7. Temptation – Destiny’s Child

Before bed is the best time to scroll on TikTok and Instagram while enjoying a light snack. Pretzels and Nutella can be best paired with some R&B music and a heated blanket. Temptation is a smooth classic that can be played on repeat while you slowly drift off to sleep. A simple song with a good beat and soothing lyrics is the perfect song to have on repeat when you are doing nothing but relaxing.