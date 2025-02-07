The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, school is a top priority in our lives. However, as we mature, we take on other responsibilities, which become priorities in our life. Some things that we tend to add on as we grow are jobs and relationships. “How can all three be a top priority?” You may ask… well let me tell you! It all starts with organization and a reliable routine or plan for your day-to-day life. This Routine should be one that is firm but allows wiggle room for the crazy things life throws at you. With this strategy you also must set FIRM boundaries. Saying no or taking a break when needed is crucial, this way you will not have to sacrifice your happiness, academic success, or social life. Another crucial part in succeeding at prioritizing your big three is communication. Without communication you cannot be effective in your work environment, your class environment, or your love & social life.

Below are my tips on navigating the big three:

1. Establish a to do list of what is the most to least important.

– Set yourself a timer to complete tasks when needed.

– Use a calendar or planner to keep track of your school and work schedule.

– Setup a daily routine to maintain consistency.

– Your top priorities should not only consist of work and school, but also mental health days or ways to engage in social activities.

2. Communicate with all parties when needed.

– No is a complete sentence. Don’t take on more than you can handle.

– Let your friends and partner in on your struggles and accept the help and support.

– Take time off work when needed. The money isn’t worth your mental stability.

3. Double check that you have completed the task you set out to do.

– Allow room for mistakes; most days won’t be perfect if you finish the top priorities of the day, the rest can wait.

– After you have completed your daily tasks, take a break! Use your spare time to spend time with your friends or partner.

– You are not being unproductive by taking time to yourself after you have completed your to do list. If there is nothing left to do, watching your favorite show, and having a snack is the perfect fill in.

I know that balancing school, work, and relationships can seem intimidating but with these tips it is possible. Creating an achievable daily routine and prioritizing your task will keep you on track. Remember taking breaks, and setting boundaries are not a bad thing. They are just as important as completing your responsibilities. Lastly, keep the line of communication open. Maintaining open lines of communication with your professors, friends, employers, and partners will help you navigate what you can’t control. With strategies like these in place, you too can successfully navigate your “big three.”