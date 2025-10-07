MY TOP 3 CHILDHOOD HALLOWEEN MOVIES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When October rolls around, I cannot help but dive headfirst into all things spooky. Home decor, sweet treats, and of course, spooky shows and movies that bring the Halloween spirit to life. While there are countless films that capture the magic of the season, there are three that I always come back to every year that take me back to my childhood. Each one holds a special meaning, not only are they entertaining, but also set the perfect tone for cool fall nights. I can always rely on these three movies when I want a laugh, a mystery, or a bit of nostalgia. My top three picks Hocus Pocus, Coraline, and Monster House. Each brings something unique to the Halloween table, making them the ultimate lineup for spooky season.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus represents Halloween’s magic at its fullest. The Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah, and Mary use their sisterhood to bring their reign of chaos and witchcraft to their town Salem. This movie is a family-friendly favorite that is far from scary. The soundtrack, characters, and costumes make it a movie that you cannot miss when October hits.

2. Coraline (2009)

For something a little darker, Coraline is my go-to. This stop-motion piece is beautiful, and yet it is also haunting. Coraline’s journey into her alternate reality is both eerie and chilling, especially when her button-eyed “Other Mother” is lurking around in the shadows. It is a story about bravery, curiosity, and being careful for what you wish for, wrapped in a mysterious, dreamlike world that sticks with you long after the movie has ended. It is not just a Halloween movie; it is an unsettling watch for all ages.

3. Monster House (2006)

Monster House adds the fun of a childhood adventure with just enough spook factor to make you second guess your neighbors. The idea of a house that is alive and hungry is creepy, but it is DJ, Chowder, and Jenny’s teamwork that makes the story so attention grabbing. It has just the right amount of spooks for a younger audience while still keeping older viewers engaged. This movie is packed with that autumn neighborhood vibe that feels unforgettably like Halloween.

Overall, Hocus Pocus, Coraline, and Monster House capture everything I love about Halloween. Magic, mystery, and very little fright. Whether I am looking for laughs, chills, or adventure, these three movies always deliver. They are the perfect mix for family-friendly movie nights, pumpkin carving, or just getting into the Halloween spirit.