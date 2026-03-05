MANAGING BOOKS AND BUSINESS: A COLLEGE STUDENT’S HANDBOOK FOR GROWING A SIDE BUSINESS 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is more to attending college than merely earning a degree and developing your future job. It’s about finding yourself. You learn a lot of things in college that you never would have considered doing. Along with forming new alliances and relationships, you could also lose the friends you had before or during your time in college. Some people even begin their first job if they haven’t previously. As a college student, your finances can be extremely tight. This means we understand that, as students, we may not have much money or have money saved from summer employment, so we try to stretch our finances. Getting a job may not be for everyone, but you’d probably want to go out to eat with friends or spend money on professional clothing for the college’s career fair. That being said, starting a side business allows many students to find their professional interests, become financially independent, and gain experience outside of the classroom.

Developing a hobby is an excellent way to do this. Outside of college, this hobby may develop into a long-term opportunity. Choosing the appropriate direction for your business is one of the most critical considerations in securing long-term success. When you enjoy what you are doing, it is easier to stay motivated and consistent. You can earn money with hobbies like doing hair, sewing clothes, or even crocheting. Create a small company that you can invest in yourself. You may learn, develop your abilities, and gain confidence by beginning small. You are investing in yourself and your future when you start a business around something you are passionate about. Having this additional source of income can reduce financial stress while still leaving you with extra money.

Creating a schedule is vital in building a business. It’s okay that you have classes every day. Find time throughout your day when you’re free to work on the passion you picked up as a business. You can increase your income without investing a lot of time by starting a small business out of something you’ve learned and enjoy. In business, scheduling apps and planners are crucial. You can utilize a number of free apps and resources to assist with organizing, scheduling, and creating reminders. While working on your business, you can manage academic expectations, stay on schedule, and meet deadlines by using these tools.

In general, choosing a college interest is enjoyable and useful. You don’t know who you will encounter during your business journey. In addition to being beneficial, having some extra cash teaches you how to invest and save money. Making a schedule with the aid of resources helps you stay organized and avoid feeling overburdened. Balancing a small business with college might seem too much, but with a solid grasp of finance and efficient time management, it is possible. By converting their interests into a source of income, students can earn extra money while engaging in activities they enjoy.