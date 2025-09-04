JAGUAR NATION’S HIDDEN GEMS AT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY A&M COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Southern University A&M – Welcome Jaguars! 🐾 Stepping foot on campus is like stepping into an entirely new realm, whether you’re an excited freshman preparing to walk on your new journey, or a returning student ready to jump back into the swing of things. College is more than just attending classes and reading textbooks, it’s about finding places on an off campus where you feel most comfortable in making lifelong memories with friends. Southern is full of blazing hot spots, hidden treasures, and picture-perfect places where the vibe is right, and the Jaguar experience is memorable. Whether you’re in the mood to eat good or post up, here are the local spots that cater not just to you, but to your ever-changing mood. So, if you’re looking to explore this semester, consider the 4 must-visit locations on campus that you’ll want in your rotation:

1. The Union- More than a Place to Dine

The Union is not only the place where you pick up your daily chicken sandwiches at Chick-fil-A, but also the campus’ main multi-purpose destination. The food is solid (don’t pass on the theme-lunch days 👀) but its secret pockets are where the magic is:

● Pool Table Area: For when you just need to relax between classes or show us what you’ve got on the table. It’s a place to sit and catch up with your friends to have a conversation.

● Famous Keyboard Space: An enjoyable get away from the cafeteria, perfect for the high school musical moments, dancing, singing with friends, giggling, and having fun.

● Union Courtyard: That’s where you need to be. And this is the one spot where campus really wakes up, at events like Pretty Wednesday where folks show off for no reason, or food trucks post up cooking up those plates we can’t live without or walks that keep the yard hyped. Pretty much all the daytime events will be right here so if you hear about anything and you’re worried you’re missing out, just go to the Union and then you’ll see what’s happening.

● Secret Printer Room: Shhh… Not everyone is in on this. In a crunch, it could be the difference between saving your GPA or not.

2. The Bluff – Southern’s Jewel

Ahh. The Bluff. It’s a vibe, not just a pretty view. Having a view overlooking the Mississippi River is just effortless. Who can top that scenery?

● Lunch Dates: Get your food to go and picnic with a view.

● Couple Time: A quiet spot for heart-to-hearts (or hand holding if you’re fancy).

● Photography: The golden hour at The Bluff? Chef’s kiss. 📸

Pro Tip: Bring a speaker and some friends, you’re going to be glad you had the time off after.

3. The Circle – Dunn cafeteria

The Circle lights up when the sun goes down. This circle is just next to the second cafeteria (Dunn Hall), this location is the spot where you will make last minute late nights, in which you’ll see:

● Food Runs: The only all-night cafeteria means it’s the place where the hungry college students stop after a late-night.

● Cool Conversations: Pull with your squad and chill into the night and talk and watch hot guys play basketball on the court. Wink wink.

● Party Central: Most campus parties start here; some events may even be there but it’s definitely the hot spot for students.

Pro Tip: The Circle is ideal for people watching, you’re likely to see nearly everyone pass through at some point.

4. John B. Cade Library (a.k.a. The Social Library)

Whether you’re in the mood for some chow, studying or just hangin’ with your peeps, the Cade has you covered:

● Sushi Bar: The best sushi (and dumplings) on campus is in the library. It’s ideal between classes, snacks, or study break feast.

● Starbucks: Because what is college if you can’t be cute and drink coffee? Go and get your latte before an early morning class or partake in a study date at the Starbucks table.

● Private Study Rooms: Perfect if you need to get away for a while and settle down. Just pop in at the info desk and get a key and then boom-instant study hideaway!

Pro Tip: Don’t limit yourself to just the first floor, there are so many rooms and windows on different floors to study that it always gives you a nice aesthetic.

Southern has many gems to it, just don’t judge a book by its cover. Whether you are here to study, mingle, or snack, these campus highlights are the settings for memories being made that will last forever. So, grab all your friends, explore, and do this year the Southern way by making it unforgettable!