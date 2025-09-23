IS AI CHANGING THE WAY WE WATCH AND INTERACT WITH REALITY SHOWS?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

AI is reforming reality shows by intensifying production, personalizing viewer experiences, and shaping new forms of interaction. Reality TV shows are programs that mirror real-life situations. They often feature celebrities but most of the time they’re casting regular people. These shows flourish and become popular by thriving off drama, relationships, or just the nature of human behavior. This gives viewers a peak at what seemingly are these people’s lives. Before AI, reality shows were a manual effort. All the editing was done by human editors and production was generally slower. The shows were less able to offer personalized experiences to viewers. However, with the rise of Artificial intelligence (AI), the way we watch and interact with shows is having a drastic transformation. Al is artificial intelligence that most people use every day now. Siri or Alexa is an example of AI, face ID, and self-driving cars are AI. Which is computer science focused, performing tasks that generally require human intelligence.

Al is changing content production of TV shows by automating and enhancing. Like when you’re scrolling on TikTok and see those Al videos, you know their AI because they are so enhanced. Automated editing uses AI to identify key moments in footage which makes reels and shorten times for episodes. AI uses moderation tools to sensor out certain content or maintains standards. AI understands the viewer behavior, to ensure that content is appealing, leading to longer viewing and satisfaction. Polls and quizzes are also generalized by AI. These interactive features allow real-time viewer participation. This level of Ai turns a person’s viewing experience into active participants.

Recommendations and responsive content change-the way viewers use and look at social media. These AI techniques make TV shows more enjoyable and engaging. AI technology is evolving more over time with new forms of interaction, like AI characters. These virtual characters powered by AI create unpredictable interactions. For example, Mo from Black Lighting is a virtual assistant and this AI character helps the family with their superpowers. The Wakandan ships and technology ran by AI systems. The deepfakes ability to respond in real-time opens new possibilities for storytelling or different scenarios. Deepfakes are videos of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered. This is a very innovative way to entertain and tell stories. While deepfakes can enhance entertainment, their use makes you question AI and could seem a bit creepy. Al could look so real that sometimes it may be tricking you into thinking something is real.

AI examines your data to come up with view preferences, create personalized content, and targeted advertising. I can connect AI TV to TikTok. It’s shaping what you see and how the app works. The “For You” page pops up with videos based on your watch history, likes, interactions, and this is the recommendation and responsive AI techniques. Filming TV shows changed drastically within a few years of AI. AI makes features like filters, effects, and automated editing. AI can make old time TV shows look brand new, generating realist crowds. Some shows even use AI to create scripts and music. Artificial intelligence (AI), is used to identify trends and make content, keeping things fresh and enjoyable.