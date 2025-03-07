The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Pinterest is a great platform to help with DIY and inspiration for decorating your home and/or room. Sometimes planning decorations and crafts for your home/room can be overwhelming because you may not have a specific idea, but with Pinterest your creative mind can come to play. Sometimes other platforms can be hard to use, or they don’t show what you are looking for, but with Pinterest you can find everything you need. Pinterest is not a hard platform to work with, unlike some others. It is just like Google when searching up different ideas. It also has many interior designers on Pinterest that create many ideas for different styled rooms. For example, let us say you need help with finding decor that is black and white, you would just put “black and white home/room decor.” Once you click enter, Pinterest will pull up many ideas that work for you. Whatever you may find, most pins will have links to the ideas and where you can purchase them.

Pinterest also allows users to make different boards to save whenever you need ideas for specific things. These boards consist of birthday ideas, room decor, nail ideas, and many more. The boards can also be private so only you can see them. Gathering many ideas and crafts for your home will give you many options to choose from. Not only can Pinterest be used for new home decor, but you can also use it as a college student. Moving into a dorm can be exciting but overwhelming because you have a small room that you may share with someone else. Pinterest gives many ideas for dorm rooms and small spaces when you are completely lost.

As a college student, I was unsure how to decorate my room because I was going to have a smaller space. However, using all my resources on Pinterest from boards to the link provided, I was finally able to put ideas together. This made my room feel like home. I hope this helps!

Celeste. (2017, February 22). How to Plan a Room Makeover with Pinterest. Decor by the Seashore. https://decorbytheseashore.com/how-to-plan-a-room-makeover-with-pinterest/

Joanna. (2022, August 4). How to use Pinterest to design your home. Jojotastic, LLC | PNW Lifestyle Blogger | Joanna Hawley-McBride. https://jojotastic.com/2021/09/07/pinterest-for-design-inspiration/