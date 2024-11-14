HOW TO CREATE CONNECTIONS IN COLLEGE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

College is like a web, everyone and everything is connected. It is important to build a relationship with people like alumni, professors, and even administration in financial aid. You want to make sure you keep up with those relationships. Networking is an important factor in college because you can develop skills, access mentors that share their experiences, and most importantly career opportunities. You learn important skills such as professional communication, knowledge, and relationship building. Opening new doors allows you access to new opportunities for internships, leadership positions, and possibly securing a job when you graduate. These can enrich your college experience to gain knowledge and share them with your peers. Networking also allows students to build a support system that they can rely on during and after college. Building connections in college will help bridge the gap between your collegiate career and your professional career. This also allows you to grow professionally and this can kick start your career.

A confident way to introduce yourself is by greeting the individual and telling them your full name, classification, major, and where you’re from. This is a great way to share who you are in a short and simple way. When it comes to being a student in the classroom you want to allow your professors to know you so you won’t just be another face. Be engaging and show you are a tunnel vision student. This is a great way to stand-out, and this allows for your professors to vouch for you in rooms you are not in. When a professor sees initiative, they will see potential in you and open doors that can elevate your college career.

Get involved by joining clubs and doing community service. This allows you to share your interests to grow and expand your network while doing something you enjoy. Campus organizations allow you to create connections that meet a wide variety of people. You can meet people that can pull some strings to not only help you on campus but off campus as well. By not only creating connections by yourself, you can get a group of friends together and go to networking events. The more you grow wherever you get involved in, people are always watching and can present opportunities to you.

Overall, college connections allow growth and opportunities personally and professionally. This provides a big step in your career and creates a buildable foundation for the future. Don’t be afraid to take that leap, it might be the right step to your future.