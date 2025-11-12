HOW TO BRING THE WORLD TO YOU WITHOUT LEAVING YOUR HBCU CAMPUS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life at an HBCU is full of culture, pride, and community. From the yard to the classroom, you feel the history that came before us and the community within that makes being on campus special. The surpass of traditions that were passed on and the school spirit, there are several ways to experience the outside world without leaving campus. At an HBCU, the world comes to you.

Starting off with community, it’s a major involvement on campus. HBCUs are known for bringing together people from across the country and around the world. From places like Canada, Nigeria, Jamaica, and many more. Meeting and conversing with people from different backgrounds can open your mind to seeing new cultures that you’re not used to seeing all the time. You find yourself learning and enjoying the things that they bring from their country to campus.

Having a campus life helps as well. It gives you the chance to explore new connections such as your classmates and even your professors. Homecoming, for example, is one of the most exciting and biggest times of the year. It’s a cultural celebration that brings together the ones that came before us. You see alumni, Greek life, and how much of a unit they are. Events on campus such as the school having guest speakers come out and the concert where different artists come and perform. This makes being on campus even more enjoyable.

At my HBCU, you don’t always have to leave campus to experience the world. The events, people, and cultures surrounding you bring the best experiences to life every day.