HOW TO BE COMFORTABLY UNCOMFORTABLE WITH CHANGE AND NEW SURROUNDINGS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Starting at a new school can be exciting and nerve-racking. When starting at a new school, you’ll think about the fear of not knowing anyone and not knowing where to go. It’s okay to have these thoughts but just try your best to remain in the present moment. Instead, think about all the new friends you’ll meet and new knowledge you’ll learn along the way. One effective way is to step out of your comfort zone. This sets the tone for exploring new experiences. Try a new hobby, a new place, or even spike up the courage to meet new people. Take walks or bike rides around the neighborhood to familiarize yourself with the streets and landmarks. Attend local festivals, markets, or fairs to experience the community’s culture. Join clubs that relate to your major or hobbies to connect with people who share your interests. Volunteer for local organizations or causes that give back to the community and meet new people- this is also a great way to network as well. These few simple steps I just mentioned can build confidence and adaptability in more ways than you think.

Try to see change as a chance to grow and learn, rather than something challenging. This positive mindset can help with anxiety and make you more comfortable. The more you familiarize yourself with doing this, the more this will stick to your subconscious mind. Discomfort normally comes from worrying or dwelling on the past. Which means by focusing on the present instead of the past, you’ll release the anxiety and appreciate things for what they are. During a difficult period of change, try doing activities you love. Taking a walk or reading your favorite book can be activities to provide comfort and give a sense of normalcy. Stop and take a deep breath to help your thoughts and focus on the present moment. Take breaks from your phone, set timers for apps you over consume or technology to reconnect with your surroundings. Pay attention to what you notice, see, hear, smell, taste, and feel in the moment. You should keep a journal to reflect on your thoughts and experiences, by doing this will help you stay grounded and aware.

Seek support from your friends and family. Opening your feelings with loved ones can give you reassurance, clarity, and advice. We are all connected, you will never know if someone you know is going through the same situation if you never take the initiative to reach out. Something to remember is, it’s okay to feel uneasy or uncomfortable because it’s a part of life. Gradually over time you’ll notice that change and new environments become less scary and more enlightening. As we all go through different paths in life, we will always be put to the challenge, and these challenges mold us into the best versions of ourselves.

All things considered, welcome change as a new opportunity for self-improvement! Enfold change by stepping out of your comfort zone by staying present and living in the moment. Please seek support from friends and family to help you navigate new experiences. Explore new hobbies and familiarize yourself with your surroundings. By engaging with your community this builds confidence and adaptability. Over time, you’ll find yourself thriving in new environments.