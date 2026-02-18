HOW SOCIAL MEDIA IS CHANGING THE WAY WE DO POLITICS 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every single day, you turn on your phone to find some shocking headline posted on the internet by a news outlet. Whether the article discusses a political topic, what is happening in another country, or a weather report, the information is often received the same way. Social media is the main way people receive information and plays a huge role in how people form their political opinions. The more a generation relies on the convenience of social media, the more it shapes how they view the world.

News spreads fast

Spreading news to other people nowadays can be as fast as sending a text message or making a quick phone call. Opening your phone and simply scrolling can provide you with a lot of information that you can choose to believe. Political topics are often shared and receive the most attention because they are reported on frequently. Due to how big an impact politics plays in every person’s life, people tend to keep up with the parts that affect them personally. When people want to take action, it is often more likely to take off due to how wide an audience it reaches, encouraging people to practice their rights as citizens.

Videos are often shared

The easiest way to prove that something has happened is through actual video evidence of it happening. Online news sites are known for providing videos to further support the information they are reporting. With the increase of exposure to primary sources, taking information from a direct source plays a major role in shaping a person’s political perspectives. Additionally, it makes it so much easier for a person to quote something that has been said directly.

Comment sections

A comment section is a place where people can express their thoughts and opinions openly online. This is where political topics and updates about current events are discussed the most in today’s online world. However, oftentimes the opinions shared in these spaces are biased and do not leave room for discussion. These spaces are not open for people to provide constructive feedback and use facts to explain their viewpoints.

Fake news outlets

Even though the internet is the fastest way to receive information about what is going on around the world, some outlets will report fake news stories. These often come in the form of a crazy story made up to bait people into clicking or a biased story that does not provide all of the needed information. The safest way to receive news from an online source is by confirming that the information is credible. A quick Google search is sometimes not enough to get the entire background of a political situation online. The best way to get the most accurate information is to look for a credible news outlet and find where their information is sourced from.

Doing your own research

It may seem easier to find an online story and believe that it is well researched; however, taking the time to confirm can be worth it. Curiosity is a great fuel for the intent to learn more about a topic you might not have a lot of knowledge about. There is a plethora of online sources that take primary information from credited articles, such as Gale and JSTOR. Skimming through these websites to find recent articles can provide you with the information you need to know about any political topic. The best part about these online sources is that they are often updated just as fast as the news you may find on websites like TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter.