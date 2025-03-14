Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
HOW SAVING MONEY IN COLLEGE BUILDS A STRONG FINANCIAL FUTURE 

shanya wilson
Money plays a significant role in life. In a world where instant spending and gratification, saving money is usually on the backburner. However, saving money is more than just setting it aside—it’s about security, preparedness for any situation, peace of mind, and financial stability. When you have money saved, you have something to fall back on. It acts as a cushion, protecting you from stress and when unexpected emergencies arise. Life happens in unexpected ways, whether it be losing a job, natural disaster, car issues, having money for rainy days can save you lots of stress. Without savings, it can lead to stress, debt, and missed opportunities. The practice of storing money not only educates discipline, but it is also a way for you to have the power to choose what aligns with your various goals rather than being limited by money. In this article, we will take a look at the main reasons as to why saving money is the basic element needed for a stable, successful, and no-worry life.  

Saving money is more than simply a financial habit; it is a tool that allows you to have authority over your lifestyle as you make decisions without constant concern about money. Life doesn’t always go as planned. You never know when an emergency may arise, and when you will need money. Your car could break down, you may lose your job, or a natural disaster might force you to relocate. The primary objective of saving is to ensure that you have money to fall back on in tough situations. Experts advise having at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses that you can use to cover emergencies without resorting to loans or credit cards.  

Having money saved gives you the freedom to make choices. With savings, you remove financial stress and get to call the shots. You will be in control of your finances, allowing you to buy what you prefer—not just what your current budget allows. Regardless of whether you want to move to a new city, return to school, or start a new business, savings offer the chance to overcome anything with the ability to catch any opportunity that may come your way.    

Maintaining financial stability and avoiding the weight of debt in unanticipated circumstances depend on a solid savings base. During crisis periods, those who don’t have money saved more often resort to credit cards or loans which lead to debt. Although seemingly a temporary fix, it often results in perpetual financial strain when interest rates start piling up and debt adds up. Regular savings can prevent you from occurring debt and pay for unexpected expenses in advance. 

The way of saving is security, freedom, and no stress from the tough issues that come from being. It blocks the accumulation of unnecessary debts and makes it easier to deal with unanticipated expenses. Every single penny saved is like a piece of cake in life, so there will be no stress in the future regarding the situation or financial freedom. Commence your saving journey at this moment to be ready for the unpredictable events of life. 

My name is Shanya, and I'm from New Orleans. I have always been passionate about helping people, which is why I chose to study psychology. Mental health is an issue that impacts so many, yet not everyone has the support or resources they need to navigate it. This is something I want to change. I may not have all the answers right now about the specific job I want or exactly where my degree will take me, but one thing is certain: I want to make a difference in my community. In New Orleans, and in communities like mine, many people struggle with mental health. Unfortunately, the lack of accessible resources often leads individuals down paths of substance use, with drugs or alcohol becoming a way to cope with their challenges. I want to be a bridge to help those in need—someone who can provide not only support but also guidance to those who are struggling. By working in the mental health field, I aim to make sure that everyone, regardless of their background, can access the care they deserve. I want to contribute to creating a society where mental health is prioritized, and where people feel heard, supported, and empowered to live their best lives. I also work with autistic children as an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapist. In this role, I help them learn essential coping and communication skills to navigate their daily lives. This experience has further solidified my passion for mental health, as I witness firsthand how impactful early intervention, and support can be for children and their families. Seeing these kids make progress and achieve small victories inspires me every day. It reminds me that every person, no matter their challenges, deserves access to the tools and support they need to thrive. Outside of my passion for mental health, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also enjoy working out, going out, and having a good time—I love to dance! These activities help me maintain a healthy balance in my life and allow me to stay connected to the people and experiences that bring me joy.