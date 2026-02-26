HOW FOOD TELLS A STORY OF WHERE YOUR’RE FROM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The food we eat tells a story of our identity as Black people, our family traditions, and where we’re from. Think about Sunday dinners, backyard cookouts in the summer, or the smell of your grandma’s cooking on the stove. For many Black people, food carries a story of who they are, and I’m going to tell you how.

Food is more than just nutrients; it unites regions and cultures alike. Some major examples include New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, and Mississippi. All these places have their own distinct traditional foods. Some are deeply rooted in soul food, like New Orleans and Mississippi, while others create new combinations altogether, like New York and Dallas. All these places make use of their Black roots and the regions they reside in, creating their own unique cuisine.

During slavery, food was a tool for survival. Enslaved people were often given scraps and undesirable cuts of meat, prompting them to create dishes we all know today. Some of these dishes include cornbread, chitterlings, fried fish, and greens. Over time, these foods became tradition rather than necessities and became the foundation of soul food. As Black families migrated from the South, they carried these food traditions to the Midwest, cities like mine, St Louis. The city is a blend of Southern roots and Midwest culture, which shows in the food, especially dishes like St. Louis barbecue.

To me, food is the foundation of family and bonding. As a child, I grew up learning how to cook from my parents and grandmother. Learning family recipes was a form of bonding and brought me closer to the people I love. To this day, I carry my grandmother’s Southern roots in everything I cook.

Despite this deep history, Black food is often misunderstood or stereotyped as being unhealthy. However, every plate tells a different story about our roots. These are reminders of African ancestry, slavery, resilience, and the importance of family traditions. Food becomes a way to remember where you’re from and honor the ancestors who came before you.