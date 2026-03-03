HOW CAREER ANXIETY STARTS BEFORE SENIOR YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently read a post on Instagram that said, “Nothing beats your first semester of college freshman year”. This post most likely resonated with you because you chose a school that was hours away from home, went to every party, or even took a picture with your college mascot at the Homecoming game. These things can make a semester memorable, but what about the time you were in class, given 10 minutes to do an assignment about your future with no clue where to start?

By the end of class, you’ve questioned your major, choice of friends, involvement on campus, and social status, with no reassurance that your future is sealed. In high school, it is taught that a degree will guarantee your chances of success, whereas in college, degrees are emphasized as a “steppingstone” to achieving success. The reality many realize in college is that careers are not given with a degree, which, in turn, can make obtaining it exhausting, stressful, and overwhelming. Here are some signs of career anxiety that can start before senior year:

Idealizing your peers: You may befriend upperclassmen who are involved in many extracurriculars, take the max amount of credit hours, have 300 hours of community service, and even have a job. The ability to delegate these tasks at your own pace will become the key to being successful outside of obtaining your degree.

Background factors: You may be a first-generation college student, or raised by a single parent, and are hoping to make a change. These motives can weigh on you and push you to want more for yourself. To make that happen, you must treat the weight like a dumbbell you can pick up and not be crushed under.

The stressed importance of resumes and high GPAs: As a rising freshman, you may receive a note to improve your GPA and focus more on your studies. Some juniors may receive advice to become more invested in their intended major to increase their exposure within the field. While maintaining both can be tricky at first, over time, you will become aware of the benefits of being involved on campus as a student leader.

When you notice yourself stressed about plans for the future, remember to live in the present. College can be fun, overwhelming, and resourceful, but most importantly, it is what you make of it. Focus on obtaining your degree to better yourself now rather than waiting for the four years it may take, so you can look back and say that you utilized every opportunity that was presented to you.