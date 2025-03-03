HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2025 NAACP AWARD SHOW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Award shows are more than a celebration of talent, but proof that the hard work and passion celebrities put into their crafts pays off. The 2025 NAACP Image Awards are held annually to honor performances in all fields of entertainment, with emphasis on black excellence. But award shows are more than just trophies. Each year, black entertainers are brought together to celebrate their achievements. Held on February 22nd, this year’s show was hosted by Deon Cole. An American actor, comedian, and screenwriter that is best known for being a part of the sitcom “Black-ish.” This night was filled with emotional speeches, jaw-dropping performances, and beautiful red carpet looks. This year’s NAACP award show was filled with multiple highlights that left fans buzzing with excitement and admiration. This year’s show had it all! Let’s dive into the most memorable highlights of the 2025 NAACP Image Awards that made this night memorable.

Red Carpet

The NAACP has a strict Black-Tie Formal dress code. Every year, celebrities put on their best and travel to Los Angeles, California. This year’s award show was held in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and was a tribute to Black excellence and L.A. locals. Black tie may be full of floor-length dresses and tuxedos, but these celebrities added a spin to it! From a flare of color to the addition of pattern and textures, these celebrities showed up and showed out! According to an article done by Vogue, nineteen celebrities had the best looks from the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. From this list, I would say the one that made me stop and stare would have to be Halle Bailey. She stepped out in a V-neck, white Sabina Bilenko gown. Although simple, it still added a hit of glitz and glam to the red carpet.

Chairman’s Prize

As the night continued, awards started flowing. The most memorable speech and award was given to former Vice President Kamala Harris. This would mark her first public television appearance since leaving the office. She received the prestigious Chairman’s Prize. This award has been given to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional public service. Previous recipients include President Barack Obama, Rep. John Lewis, and poet Amanda Gorman. During her emotional yet encouraging speech, former Vice President Harris encourages the crowd to maintain a sense of urgency during these uncertain times. Los Angeles Daily News gives more direct quotes from her speech during the award ceremony.

Hall of Fame Inductees

They weren’t lying when they said it runs in the family! The Wayans family, featuring ten siblings, have been on our tv screens since the 1980s. At the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, the entire Wayans family and their legacy was celebrated as they were inducted into the Hall of Fame. According to y!entertainment, this special honor is given to “those who have been pioneers in their respective fields and whose influence continues to shape their industry for generations.” Members of the Wayans family came on stage to accept the award, reflect on their humble beginnings, and give all praise to their brother Keenan Wayans, for their family’s long-term success.

Entertainer of The Year

After twenty years in the industry, Keke Palmer took the victory of the final award of the night, “Entertainer of the Year.” Not only did she leave with an award, but also added a hilarious meme to the many that she already has in her collection. During her speech, she gave recognition to her fellow nominees- Shannon Sharpe, Kendrick Lamar, and Kevin Hart. She specifically acknowledged them with pure excitement and surprise, being put against nominee Cynthia Erivo. According to BellaNaija, she states, “Oh my gosh, Guys!” “I didn’t think I was gonna win!” She exclaimed, before turning to Erivo, who was seated in the front row. In a playful moment, she mimicked Erivo’s famous Defying Gravity beetle cry riff, prompting cheers from the audience. She also gave thanks to everyone in the audience for being the ones to support her during the beginning of her career. Keke Palmer ends her speech with words of wisdom to the audience- “What we choose, and what we deem as important is enough.”

Unforgettable moments like Kamala Harris encouraging words, the Wayans family well deserved Hall of Fame induction, to Keke Palmer’s win as Entertainer of the Year, this event captured the spirit of Black excellence. This year’s NAACP Award Show did not only highlight the remarkable achievements of black entertainers but also celebrated the contributions of those who continue to pave the way for future generations. Each award and speech were a reminder that hard work and passion can help you reach your goals!