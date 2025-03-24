HIDDEN GEM TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

People who love to travel most likely travel to popular destinations like Florida, Texas, California, and Las Vegas. The best-traveling spots are the ones that people barely know about. Hidden gem destinations are less well-known places that are unique and give memorable experiences. They tend to be smaller towns, villages, or areas which can lead to intimate and personal travel experiences. Hidden gems are less crowded than popular destinations, allowing a more enjoyable travel experience. Hidden gem locations can vary from fairytale villages in Europe to tropical islands in the Pacific, these hidden gems offer something remarkable for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re looking for adventures, relaxation, or a deeper dive into other cultures, these destinations provide something extraordinary. Every individual that loves to travel should consider traveling to a hidden gem. In this article, I will uncover two of the world’s best-hidden gem locations that deserve a spot on your bucket list.

If you’re looking for a beautiful island escape visit “Little Corn Island.” Little Corn Island is known for its car-free paradise. That’s correct there are no vehicles on this island. It is one of the best-kept remote tropical island secrets in the world. The island is arranged with blue skies, palm trees, and clear waters. The population is roughly 800 residents, islanders are primarily Afro-descendent and English-speaking Creole people. US dollars are widely accepted, but your money must be in good condition with no rips, tears, or ink stains. Activities for travelers to participate in are snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boat tours. Fresh seafood, locally grown fruits and dishes featuring coconut milk are the primary foods that are eaten on Little Corn Island. This island is an astonishing hidden gem destination that needs to be added to your summer vacation list.

“São Miguel Azores Island” is known for its natural hot springs, volcanic scenery, and breathtaking coastal views. The island is also known as the “Green Island” it is a stunning natural wonder. The population is roughly 140,000 residents and is primarily of Portuguese origin. The currency in the Azores is euros; you can bring US dollars and exchange them for euros at the airport or their bank. They offer unique food dishes like fresh seafood, local cheeses, and their famous Cozido das Furnas (a meat stew cooked in volcanic soil). Travelers can explore volcanic landscapes, hike around stunning crater lakes, and relax in natural hot springs. If you’re looking for relaxation or outdoor adventure São Miguel is a hidden gem destination waiting to be explored.

Hidden gem destinations offer unique experiences from the car-free paradise of Little Corn Island to São Miguel volcanic scenery. These lesser-known locations provide adventure, culture, and unforgettable memories. Exploring these hidden gems, travelers can expand their traveling horizon and discover amazing islands, escape crowds, and tell their families/friends to travel there too. If you want to seek relaxation, adventure, or a mixture of both, get away from the popular destinations and explore hidden gem destinations.