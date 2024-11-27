HAVING A COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT YOU IN COLLEGE 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The thrill of your college experience is a time of new freedoms, times of exploring, and rediscovering yourself for a time of expansion. Yet, it is one of those hectic phases of life due to tension from academics, homesickness, or adjustment to new social environments. The transition could be smoother if there were a supportive community in which to fall back. Most of the time, academics in college means adjusting to strict schedules, complicated coursework, and the independence that comes with self-directed learning. In the same respect, the profound community among peers can significantly reinforce them academically. Study groups and collaborative learning sessions clarify any doubts, sharing perspectives, and preparing together for exams. This feeling of academic companionship will ensure that students are not burdened by individual challenges. It will allow students to feel better physically, mentally, and emotionally. Having a support system is very important when it comes to going to school. Without having a support system, a student is most likely to fall behind and feel discouraged.

For example, one freshman at Southern University and A&M College shared “I was at a loss with calculus until I joined a peer study group. It not only helped me improve my grades, but it also introduced me to friends that encouraged me to keep going.” Quotes like this reveal academic communities that build perseverance and a sense of accomplishment.

Combating Loneliness and Homesickness:

This is emotionally exhausting, being away from home for the first time. A sense of community keeps people from feeling isolated. Other groups with feelings of a place that enables students to connect meaningfully include cultural clubs, sports teams, and residence halls. Such relationships help them fight loneliness; hence they will provide a support network during tough times.

Survey’s have showed that students who reported having close social relationships were less likely to report severe stress and mental health concerns. Community building is not merely about friendship-building but building a network of support for emotional well-being.

Personal Growth and Shared Experiences:

Often enough, campus communities serve as an incubation site for personal growth: experiences shared in the community widen horizons and broaden students’ understanding and empathy. In clubs, student organizations, and campus events, students have many opportunities to try for leadership positions, learn teamwork, and practice effective communication.

These groups also offer venues for students to pursue their interests in making a difference. Thus, whether doing volunteer work for a local charity or organizing a cultural festival, students have options where they can seek to make a mark on campus as they come into their own.

Networking for Success:

Relationships built in college networks can extend far beyond college. The influence of classmates, mentors, and alumni networks can also significantly impact career choices. Student organizations and professional societies can connect students to internships and jobs, but also often to lifelong mentorship opportunities.

As the Harvard Business Review points out, “communities build weak ties-relationships that aren’t intense but are critical to finding professional opportunities.” For students in college, these networks provide a crucial path toward success.

Building Your College Community:

1. Clubs/Organizations- Be a part of a club that you may be interested in; it can be related to your culture, some academic society, or just for recreation. Such places are highly commendable to find acquaintances.

2. Campus Events- Whether attending a sports game or being a part of a workshop, attendance at these campus events can help in catching up with similar minds and getting soaked in the college culture.

3. Social Media/Online Communities- Most schools have specific Facebook groups, Discord servers, or Instagram pages that students can join to find groups that suit their interests.

4. Be Open and Approachable- Be confident and take the lead to strike up a conversation with your classmates or roommate. Small gestures like sharing your notes or inviting them out for lunch go a long way in friendship.

The college journey is not only about academics; it is one whole package that builds up someone’s future. Having a community behind your back provides academic and emotional support, lifetime friendships, and professional connections. On top of all the difficulties in college life, remember finding and investing in such a supportive community is among the most effective decisions you will ever make.