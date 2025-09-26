HALLOWEEN INSPO: ICONIC BLACK CHARACTERS TO DRESS UP AS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is almost that time of the year! That time for everyone to come together dressed as anything they want, go trick-or- treating, party, and watch different horror movies all night. This special holiday, of course, is Halloween! Halloween is a holiday where you see people of all races dress up as their favorite cartoon characters, celebrities, movie characters, television characters, and more. Even your favorite celebrities dress up in costumes every year. Halloween is a time when people watch their favorite horror movies. Movies such as classics like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Candyman, and Halloween. Figuring out what you will wear for your costume is always the best part of Halloween. In this article, I will talk about the different kinds of creative costumes and hopefully, these will give your ideas and inspire you on what your Halloween costume this year will be!

First on the list of costumes that you can wear is Halle Berry’s Catwoman:

Halle Berry may not have been the first Black woman to play Catwoman; Eartha Kitt played Catwoman in a Batman series in 1967. However, her Catwoman is known and loved worldwide for her specific costume. It brought more sass to the character and would make a great costume for those who are more daring.

Next on the list is Penny Proud from The Proud Family:

Everyone knows Penny Proud! Penny Proud is a more covered-up costume as the character wears a magenta cardigan, a white collared shirt, a magenta skirt, white socks, and magenta slip-on shoes. This is an easier costume to put together and is a cheaper option. It is also easy to recognize.

Last on the list is Canary from Hunter X Hunter:

This one is for the lovely natural hair girlies who watch anime. Canary is one of the most popular Black anime characters. She is a fearless, outstanding butler for the Zoldyck family. She is a character that little Black girls can look up to because she is strong, powerful, sweet, and sassy. She wears a navy blue tuxedo with a white ruffled blouse, a ribbon tie, black heels, and carries a gray staff topped with a green ball.