GEARING UP FOR THE FALL SEMESTER

Whether you are a first-year student or graduating senior, planning ahead is the key to success. Heading back to school for the fall semester brings lots of excitement and joy. Along with feelings of joy comes a list of things to complete to ensure your semester runs smoothly. But have no fear- this article will guide you so you can be sure you handle everything from enrolling in classes to networking and meeting new people.

Step 1- Start the semester strong is to register for your classes. Be sure to check in with your academic advisor so you can stay on track for graduation. It is important to complete this early as classes tend to fill up quickly. The last thing you want is to get stuck in an 8 am class you did not plan for. Once your class schedule is finalized, it is time to look ahead and think about what you want to accomplish this semester.

Step 2- Create a list of short and long-term goals. A short-term goal can be to study for 2 hours every day. A long-term goal can be to end the semester with a 4.0. Look over your goals monthly to revise them if needed. Now that the more serious tasks are handled, it is time to have some fun.

Step 3- Create a checklist of your school supplies and dorm room items. Every year, stores like Target, Walmart, and Amazon have huge back-to-school sales with major savings. This is the best time to gather your materials, ensuring you are organized and prepared. Essentials to grab might include notebooks, pens, laptop, storage bins, and cozy lighting to get in the zone for studying.

Step 4- A week before school set a mock schedule. Each day, start waking up and going to bed at times that match your class schedule. Map out your days and include the time of your classes, studying, meals, and time with friends. This way, your day will have structure so you will not get overwhelmed when the assignments start to roll in.

Step 5- Prepare your mind for the exciting journey ahead of you. Enter the semester with a willingness to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. Never be afraid to fail because failure is just a lesson to learn from. If you take heed to these simple 5 steps, you will be well on your way to a successful and productive semester.