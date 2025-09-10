GAME DAY DONE RIGHT 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tailgating is an every year tradition for those who heavily get involved in the football season, whether it is college football or NFL. The pre-game recurrence brings people together to celebrate the day ahead full of fun activities. The day fills the air with excitement; while people set up grills, gather in laughter, or even just experiencing the joy of getting ready for the big game. Game Day tailgating brings so much joy, memories, and a lot of creativity in the hacks people produce to make your day go smoother. Anywhere from an outfit hack if the weather is too hot or too cold, an organizing hack for the material needed during the hours before the kickoff of the game, or even little clever tricks to help the day go easier. These smart ideas will give the best experience for your day which can truly make or break your tailgating experience.

When finding the right hacks that work best for you, football fans decide this by relying on what saves time, space, and what creates the least amount of stress for the day. Some of the main hacks that is believed to be super beneficial for tailgating are things like bringing a portable fan for those hot game days, portable folding chairs to sit down once you get tired from all the walking, or even storage bins to keep materials as organized as possible. Make sure to stay as hydrated as possible, especially being outside sometimes, your body may not realize it is lacking hydration until it is too late. Being prepared will be the best way for you to make sure your tailgating experience is comfortable and as well as enjoyable. This is an event meant to have fun and enjoy yourself, so do not stress yourself out by not having everything together!

Outside of the hacks, the clever ideas, and tricks one of the best parts of tailgating is the outfits worn to represent which team you are supporting. It is the best way to express yourself and show how much you are willing to support your teams by wearing their teams’ jerseys, colors, or specific shirts. Being comfortable is something that is super important especially due to all the walking, standing, and talking with others for hours. Adding your own spice is the perfect way to make your outfit fit your aesthetic, make it yours! At the end of the day tailgating is about the memories to cherish for years to come, so enjoy yourself and HAVE FUN!