FLAVORS, FORKS, FRIENDS & FUN: HOW TO THROW THE BEST FRIENDS-GIVING 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as we love our favorite dishes, we all carry this tradition out differently. Friendsgiving is more than just a dinner; it is a gathering of love and enjoyment with friends who feel like family. This is the chance to make your first friends-giving memories or annual memories. Bringing your favorite dish is what really makes it flavorful. Whether you are hosting Friendsgiving at your home or being a guest, here are a few hacks and themes that will make your Friendsgiving 2025 unique:

Bring in the Flavors: Potluck Hack 2025

Sign-up List: Stress-free while also allowing others to choose what their comfortable with bringing. This list is helpful so you don’t end up with multiple of the same dishes.

Labeling & Warning: Be sure to label your dishes with any allergies. This will prevent any allergic reactions. Also, use specific utensils as well.

More than Flavor: YES, we are all ready to eat, but let us not forget the utensil! We cannot eat without silverware and plates. So, add those items to the list.

Themes & Dreams:

I have seen many different themes, but my personal favorite theme is the Global Feast theme. Bringing dishes from cultures all around the world, like African to Korean food. This gives everyone the opportunity to try diverse cultures in the same setting. Enjoying each other’s company and comfort food.

Overall, Friendsgiving is not just about making the holidays perfect, but it is about creating and carrying out those friendships’ traditions. It is a reminder to be grateful for the little moments and cherish those who make those moments special.