FINDING YOUR WAY: HOW TO MAKE THE BEST OUT OF BEING A TRANSFER STUDENT

The first day I stepped onto Southern University campus, I felt like a freshman all over again—only this time everyone had their own friend groups, routines, and already greatly involved on campus. Being a transfer student can come with its pros and cons, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult adjustment. Being a first-time transfer student, here is a 4-step guide for my fellow transfer students to help you navigate your way and make the best of your college years at your new school:

Follow Your Schools Socials: Before your first day on campus make sure to follow all your school’s main social media pages and any organization pages you want to join, so you can stay up to date with interest meeting dates and any events on campus. Most schools use Instagram to stay in touch with their students.

Attend Events: It is important to attend any event hosted during orientation or events throughout the semester. These events can help you get familiar with the different buildings around your school and also a good way to network with your peers and getting to know the organizations on campus.

Networking: Networking plays a very important role in college. It helps you build your resume, create those study groups, and build bonds with others around you. It is important to have those meetings with your advisors and professors by getting to know them. Make sure that you are new to the campus; sometimes they are willing to guide you in the right direction and find the right people.

Don’t Stress: Being new to campus can cause a lot of anxiety, but it is important not to stress yourself out and give yourself grace. You won’t get everything right on the first try, so try not to be hard on yourself. Always ask questions and ask for help when you need it; there are plenty of resources for you.

Being a transfer student can be tough at first, but overtime things will get easier. It is important to know that you are not alone on this journey, and many people have felt the same way you have felt. As long as you keep these 4 steps into consideration, your transfer journey will be quite a success!