FAT TUESDAY ISN’T A NORMAL TUESDAY IN LOUISIANA

Every year between the months of February through March, we have a holiday called Mardi Gras. On this particular holiday we celebrate with big parades, food, and a good time. This usually marks the ending of what is known as “Carnival Season” and the beginning of “Lent for Catholics.” People from all around the world come to celebrate with the natives of New Orleans on Mardi Gras day. If asked, natives as well as tourists would both say the same thing, “This is an experience like no other.” The culture and the energy that is presented around this time in New Orleans creates this overwhelming feeling of being at home. Coming together with your loved ones for these joyous moments is what truly makes the Carnival Season what it is. From our parades, to our beloved traditions, Louisiana makes sure to never let the great spirit of Mardi Gras die.

New Orleans is such a culturally diverse city with many important traditions that we participate in. The name of Mardi Gras in French means “Fat Tuesday” which is called this because it is the last Friday before Lent, the day to indulge in food before having to fast. We also celebrate other traditions like big parties and events. We buy a King Cake around this time, and whoever finds the baby hidden inside their slice must get the next King Cake. Another tradition that is known throughout the city is the Zulu coconut. There is a parade on Mardi Gras day known as “Zulu.” When they were first organized, they were an all African American male parade, they weren’t allowed to throw beads, so they came up with their own tradition of throwing decorated coconuts.

Like these traditions, we have many more throughout the city that we celebrate and honor for years and years to come. It is important to know the history behind this special holiday that occurs in Louisiana. This is a day full of fun, laughter, good food, and great energy, a day that the state of Louisiana can come together. So, if you’re not busy this year on March 4, 2025, grab your bags, and head on down to Louisiana for Mardi Gras. HAVE FUN!