FALL IN THE BAYOU

It’s that time of year again, where the leaves begin to change, and fresh wind sweeps through letting you know that fall is here! With it brings the classic fall favorites… apple, pumpkin, pecan, and cinnamon. There is nothing like enjoying your favorite comfort meals that warm both body and soul. From your favorite thanksgiving dish to your favorite autumn sweet treat, it creates memories and solidifies tradition. While many people think of pumpkin spice here in Louisiana our fall table is a little different.

In Louisiana, fall is never complete without a bowl of Gumbo, Red Beans and Rice, Succotash or Étouffée.

Gumbo:

-Smoked sausage and tender chicken

-Your choice of seafood

-A savory broth made from a dark roux and chicken or seafood stock

Red Beans and Rice:

-Red kidney beans cooked in chicken stock and seasonings

-Add in smoked sausage and turkey necks or pig tails

-Serve with long grain white rice

Creole Succotash:

-Smoked sausage and shrimp

-Crushed tomatoes, corn, and chopped okra

-Serve over white rice

Étouffée:

-Light roux with chicken stock

-A dollop of tomato paste

-Crawfish tails or shrimp

All over the world many families have fall traditions or fall favorites. Some have hot cocoa and pumpkin lattes while others have étouffée or gumbo. Our favorite scents that we only get to enjoy once a year are back and it feels like for just a moment that the world slows down. No matter where you are or what’s on your table, fall is a time for sharing comfort meals and creating unforgettable memories.