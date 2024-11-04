This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Fall Fashion Essentials to Upgrade your Wardrobe for the fall season.

It’s officially fall y’all! So, you know what that means, time for fluffy socks, a cozy fire, pumpkin spiced lattes, and time spent with family and friends for the holidays. The days are shorter and windy, and the scenery is so beautiful. After all, it really is time for the holidays to begin. As the season changes, so should our wardrobe make the transition as well. It’s time to swap those sundresses and sandals for sherpa pullovers and flared leggings. As the colors of the leaves change, so should the tones of our outfits. Tones such as rust orange, olive green, deep burgundy, and charcoal gray are staples in the closet. Cooler weather means putting on more clothes and being stylish too. Stylish cardigans are great not just for dress up, but can also be dressed down in a comfortable way. Also, it goes without saying that a pair of boots completes every fall wardrobe. I got my eye on Ugg Mini boots to add to my collection this fall season. As the months grow colder, layering becomes key, and I can’t wait to layer the pieces that keep me warm and stylish all day long.

Here are three simple ways to elevate your wardrobe for fall:

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize!

Use jewelry to turn your outfit from basic to bold. Depending on if you’re a silver girl or gold girl, there are so many ways it can be styled to your outfit.

Trending pieces

Oversized sweatpants, knee high boots, and colorful cardigans will add an extra flair to your fit. This is the time to layer, and with so many layers this is the time to show how we dress.

Adding texture to your outfits

Textures like leather and fur will keep you warm and cozy as the weather cools down.