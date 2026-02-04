EVOLVING AT AN HBCU 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing into yourself at an HBCU is a journey in and of itself, filled with uncertainty and many trials and tribulations. Being at an HBCU is an amazing opportunity that carries so much grace, culture, and legacy. Coming on campus can be overwhelming with so many expectations that can be exciting but also filled with a lot of pressure. When coming to college, we may sometimes believe we have everything figured out, but this experience has a funny way of revealing a different version of you that you haven’t met yet!

At an HBCU, it’s beyond the classroom where you experience situations that will benefit you for a lifetime. These moments unfold through shared laughter during late nights, tears that you share with others in tough times and victories you celebrate with friends. You grow in this atmosphere because of the people you’re surrounded by, and the opportunities granted to you. This period of your life is meant to challenge you and help you reflect on necessary growth.

Tips on Becoming Yourself at an HBCU:

Find your people: Surround yourself with those who have some of the same goals and aspirations as you. It’s necessary to have people who want to see themselves go far around you.

Trust in your Journey: You’re going to see others around you accomplishing different things, but it’s all about your personal timing. What is for you, is for you; when it is supposed to be for you!

Stay Productive: Do productive activities that interest you and benefit your future. You never know how helpful those activities may be in the future!

Give yourself Grace: We’re still learning and evolving, and it’s only right that we make mistakes. Don’t be so hard on yourself; mistakes are necessary for learning important lessons.

Through this process, you will likely let go of the version of yourself you once believed in and truly grow into who you are becoming. You learn to trust the process, to trust yourself, and understand that everything happens intentionally. At an HBCU, you’re not just earning a degree, but also gaining wisdom, learning culture, finding your own voice, and fulfilling your true purpose.