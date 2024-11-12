ESSENTIAL HAIR TIPS FOR NATURAL HAIR GIRLIES

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Black women have many beautiful textures of hair, and there are so many ways to care for and style natural hair. The hair types range from 3a, 3b, 3c, 4a, 4b, and 4c. Being in college as a black woman can be difficult at times having to keep up with your hair and maintaining it day by day. To be a natural hair girl you must have patience. I say this because there are so many steps to styling your hair, and at the same time trying to keep it healthy. To know about natural hair is to know that it can be styled in multiple ways no matter the texture and length of your hair. As a black woman, keeping the same hairstyle for prolonged periods of time can be damaging to our hair, so by making sure to change it often is necessary. Wearing your natural hair out has its pros and cons, but for me the pros outweigh the cons.

Being in college is very time consuming, and as students we often don’t have a lot of time to focus on our appearance. Finding that time to prioritize our hair and properly take care of it can be a challenge. Some tips to help with that are getting protective styles like braids, twist, and cornrows. These styles are convenient and long lasting. They are also styles that can be styled and manipulated in diverse ways as well and promote healthy hair growth.

Another way to promote healthy hair is by washing your hair. Be sure to detangle your hair with either a wide tooth comb or with your fingers, and it is said that it is best to start from your ends to your roots. Always be sure to keep your scalp oiled and hair moisturized. Ways to do that are deep conditioning, using leave-in conditioners, moisturizing lotion, and keeping the ends of your hair oiled. To promote hair growth here are some products I recommend, Flaxseed Oil, Amla Oil, Rosemary Oil, and Blue Magic Grease. Got2b spray is an excellent product to keep your hair in place and Spritz if you don’t want your edges to have white flakes.

Let me walk you through a hairstyle that is a staple in the natural hair community, slick backs. Although I know it is not always healthy to have a slick back, it is a more convenient look for college girls. When having a slick back, it is imperative to have the right kind of hair gel, and the best type I use is Xtreme Gel. When doing your ponytail, it is best to section your hair into two so that way you will not have any hair lumps. When slicking your hair, it is also best to use a rat tail comb to get it flat. Lastly, to keep the fly aways and your hair from frizzing up it is best to pair your hair gel with a good pomade so you can have a lasting slick back throughout the day to withstand any type of weather.