In the modern world and throughout history women are still limited and discriminated against in the field of arts. However, due to their capability, many have been sidelined, limited to puritanical culture or barred from schooling for art and painting. However, for women they somehow manage to seek opportunities for self-creative independence and even challenge male domination in the movie industry. In today’s highly changing demographics with the concerns of special beings and matters, the dynamics of women in the performing arts must therefore be embraced and greatly encouraged. Intellectuals and artists of the female gender are contributing to changing artists’ creations, culture, and heritage of the society from painters, sculptors, singers, writers, and other impressive professions in the digital world. Besides, it also contributes to the development of a line of artwork and becomes a source of inspiration and encouragement for young women to follow in the footsteps of the present days’ females throughout history. The process of liberation is as simple as admiring and honoring the work of the female artists. Historical centers such as museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions have the responsibility to promote female talents by featuring their works as part of history.

In art, aesthetics is not the only thing we are entitled to; what art does is that it tells / shares stories, it is a way of sending a message to society. For artists, opportunities should not be divided by gender; when offered similar chances as male artists, females encourage progressive thinking, free the minds, and encourage the audience to open their mentalities, question prejudices and the role of women in society. This way, young women are inspired by the representation of others, they assess their chances and probabilities of achievement and continue striving for their dreams during hardships.

However, beyond recognition, it is crucial for female artists like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Summer Walker, Latto, and many others to receive genuine support through financial assistance, mentorship, and opportunities for advancement. Fellowships, grants, scholarships, and residencies for women in art related fields will be a means to support the creation of women artists and performers as well as help them to fund their various projects. Since the music industry is still quite male-dominated, many new female musicians find sponsorship and positive relationships in mentorship programs. Social media and digital platforms also present an opportunity for the women artists and other artists to market the artwork on their personal portfolios or brands, access a large pool of customers, and engage clients who want to own them. It is with such technology and community involvement that female artists would be able to break those barriers that were set in the art world.

Billie Eilish did not become an artist’s so that women could be given equal representation, but so that anyone who wants to create beautiful art can do so without gender barriers. The art industry is somehow diverse, and when women are allowed to showcase themselves, everyone in that field will be benefited. Liberal and progressive society allows female artists to paint the reality of women in the broader world, as filled with a myriad of subtle shades of experience. It means that a collective action needs to be taken by museums, galleries, collectors, educators, and the public for female artists to gain the acknowledgment and support they need. Regarding the fact of gender in art, it is important to notice that the future is not about outlining a space for merely male or female art but for art in its diverse and wonderful spectrum.

