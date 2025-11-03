DORM ROOM GOURMET: MEALS YOU CAN MAKE WITH JUST A MICROWAVE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding something to eat as a college student can be difficult. It can be expensive, time-consuming, and you may have a limited amount of resources to choose from. However, it doesn’t have to be hard when you use those resources wisely. Though people shy away from using a microwave to cook food, I believe it depends on what you’re cooking. Here are some meals you can make in the microwave as a college student.

If you need a quick meal before you head to class, I suggest making an egg sandwich in the microwave. All you need to buy is egg muffins, two eggs, or liquid egg whites, seasoning, bacon, and cheese if you like it. These ingredients can be found at any grocery store near you, which costs at least 10 dollars. This recipe only takes 10 minutes to make and is easy to follow. You can also use the bacon and cheese as a topping to make a loaded potato in the microwave. The ingredients needed for this are potatoes, butter, seasoning, as well as the cheese and bacon we used from the egg sandwich. Loaded potatoes can be made for lunch or dinner when you don’t feel like leaving your dorm. It can even be healthy depending on what you put on the potato. Just heat up the potato, add toppings, and dig in!

If you like nachos and dip, try making buffalo chicken dip or pizza dip. To make the buffalo dip in the microwave, you can use rotisserie chicken or microwave frozen grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, shredded cheese, and your choice of chips. For the pizza dip, just use pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, or whatever cheese you like. You can even load it with veggies if you choose. Put all of it in the microwave, cook it for a few minutes and serve with breadsticks or make it a pizza bagel.

These simple recipes are helpful when you don’t know what to eat or if you want a late-night dorm snack. Buying these ingredients won’t cost a lot of money and don’t take much time to make with a microwave. Recipes like this can be found any where, whether it’s social media or a cooking website. You can also switch up the recipes to your liking. I hope these meals help you expand your options when it comes to deciding where you want to eat.