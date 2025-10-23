DORM LIFE SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW TO STAY ORGANIZED AND SANE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost every college freshman is excited for dorm life, but it comes with its cons. Between having a roommate, limited space, and a busy schedule, staying organized is essential. Staying organized is key if you want your dorm to feel cute and cozy, along with staying on top of school and life. From personal experience, a messy room adds to the stress that we as college students already experience. As humans, we have our days, or even periods of our lives, where we just don’t feel motivated, which is okay. A weekly clean or declutter can ease your mind and get you back on track.

In addition to keeping things clean and organized, your dorm room is all about making it feel like home. It’s like your home away from home, so adding personal touches that scream “you” can make a major difference. Add cute throw pillows, wallpaper, and trendy decor that make your room look aesthetically pleasing and inviting. Simple accents such as portraits, picture lights, cute ottomans, and even a wall calendar, can add personality to your space and make it feel like home. You don’t have to spend a lot of money or buy the most expensive decor to maximize your space, it’s all about creativity and how you style it.

1. Raise Your Bed for Extra Storage

Many dorms come with their beds raised, while some don’t. If your dorm doesn’t, purchasing bed risers will help lift your bed a few inches. Under-the-bed storage is a simple hack that gives you plenty of space for bins, utility carts, or even a mini fridge. You can keep shoes, clothes, snacks, cleaning supplies, or even extra bedding underneath without cluttering your space. If you love organization and aesthetics, matching storage bins or clear drawers make everything look neat and put together. Adding a cute bed skirt to match your bedding can hide everything underneath, giving your area a clean look while keeping your storage space out of sight.

2. Don’t Overpack

When packing for college, it’s tempting to bring everything you own, but less is honestly best when it comes to dorm life. You may not have as much space as you did at home. You don’t need to bring your entire wardrobe or every pair of shoes. Make sure to pack smart by bringing basics you can mix and match and a few going-out clothes.

Being a student at Southern University, you’ll realize that only summer clothes are needed for most of the year. Louisiana’s weather stays hot and humid, therefore, you can leave heavy jackets, pants, and coats at home. A few light layers for chilly classrooms, events, or an occasional chilly day are all you really need. If you happen to forget something, purchasing things along the way is an option. Also, swapping out some items whenever you can make it home. Packing light not only saves closet space but also keeps your dorm organized and keeps you stress-free.

3. Make Sure Your Roommate’s on Board with Cleaning

Living with a roommate can be one of the best or worst experiences of college, and it really depends on communication and teamwork. Everyone has different cleaning habits, so it’s important to set expectations and boundaries early about chores and shared space. Talk about who sweeps and mops, who takes out the trash, and how often you both will clean. Having a roommate who cares about keeping things clean avoids tension and keeps the space feeling cozy and clean. When both of you pitch in, your dorm automatically feels comfortable and homey.

Dorm life can be one of the most exciting parts of college if you know how to make the most out of it. With a bit of planning, a vision, and teamwork, you can make your space cute, cozy, and well-organized. When you make an effort to keep your room organized and express your aesthetic, your dorm becomes more than just a place you sleep, it’s a second home.