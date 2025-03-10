The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus SUBR Chapter was chartered by Kayla Williams Spring semester of 2024, who at the time was a Sophomore majoring in Business Management. She is currently a Junior double majoring in Business Management and Marketing, she decided to charter a chapter of Her Campus at Southern University and A&M to give her HBCU an opportunity to widen their range of new opportunities and experiences through Her Campus. As stated in the SUBR Chapters constitution “The purpose and objectives of this organization are to serve as a career launching point for women interested in media, journalism, marketing, PR, entrepreneurship, or event-planning. Her Campus is a new-media brand for empowered college women, featuring content on style, beauty, health, love, life, career, entertainment, and more.” Since joining Her campus SUBR, members have secured paid ambassador programs and internships, Her Campus isn’t just an organization here at Southern University, it’s a hands-on opportunity to gain hands on experience.

1. How do students at Southern University A&M learn more about Her Campus SUBR chapter in person as of 2025?

Southern University and A&M student organization council typically organizes a semesterly organization fair where organizations register to promote who they are and introduce themselves to interested students. Following the organization fair sometimes days or weeks later, organizations post their interest meeting flyer. The Her Campus SUBR chapter makes it MANDATORY for those interested in becoming a member of the chapter to attend the interest meeting.

2. What are the current requirements to join Her Campus SUBR Chapter?

Anyone interested in joining Her Campus SUBR Chapter MUST have a 2.75 GPA, a female, agree to writing at least twice per semester as the chapter makes it mandatory that all members write excluding the Senior Editor, also the student must be in good standings with the University.

3. What are the current positions that the SUBR Chapter have?

The SUBR Chapter have executive positions and general body positions, executive positions are President, Vice President, Senior Editor, Secretary, Treasurer, Event Coordinator, Marketing and Publicity Director, and Social Media Director. The general body is split into two, there is the Writing committee and the Marketing committee.

The SUBR Chapter of Her Campus is quickly making a name for themselves not only on campus but also throughout the Greater Baton Rouge community, here at our chapter we strive to make a lasting impression for those who are looking for change.

Here are the names of the first executives at Southern University and A&M chapter of Her Campus:

President & Founder: Kayla S. Williams

Vice President: A’lacha Cosey

Secretary: Tianni Good

Senior Editor: Aneah Bland

Treasurer: Savannah Williams

Social Media Director: Dénnae Pam

Here are our socials channels to stay up to date.

