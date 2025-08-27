DECORATING YOUR COLLEGE SPACE ON A BUDGET

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is always exciting, but one of the most exciting parts is moving into your dorm/apartment. Outside of all of the hard work and chaos of campus life, you get to create your space that reflects your personality, peace of mind, and what feels like home. Between everyday expenses such as taking care of yourself, some having a car, and some paying tuition, creating your space can be expensive. Although our economy has many expensive stores and sites to shop from, there are many hidden gems to shop at. All you need to do is create a budget for yourself, have some creativity, and craftsmanship. Whether you are a freshman looking for a youthful look in your dorm, or an upperclassman looking for a fresh mature look settling into your apartment. There is a way for everyone to ball on a budget and upgrade their space, here are just a few of many ways:

Wallpaper

The first way to elevate your dorm or apartment is by using renter-friendly wallpaper. These peel and stick wallpapers are a perfect way to add bold colors and designs to fit your aesthetic and personality in a big way without causing any permanent damages. Whether you go for plain color, bold designs, or subtle textures, it can change boring beige or white walls to statement pieces in your room. Renters wallpaper is very easy to apply and remove for temporary living spaces and you can find affordable options to choose from at local home decor stores and online.

Bedding

Another simple yet impactful way to elevate your dorm or apartment is by finding cozy bedding and decorative furniture pieces. Find a comforter set to coordinate with the style or color you like, then layer with blankets and pillows to add warmth and texture. As for furniture, small additions such as accent chairs and storage benches can serve multiple purposes such as style and maximize space in small rooms. These touches can be effective and affordable.

Accessories

To complete your space, never underestimate the power of wall decor and paintings. These are the pieces to make your personal space truly feel like home. You can purchase pieces, or even on a tight budget create or print out your own to be framed and hung. Wall decor can be self portraits, photos of family and friends, or even inspirational quotes. Affordable purchases such as push pins and command hooks instead of screws is another great way to accessorize your walls without causing any permanent damage. With the right decor, style, and creativity, your room will feel cozy, complete, and homely.